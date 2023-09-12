Jump to content

Couple escorted off plane after being caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

Participation in ‘Mile High Club’ seen by millions in viral video

Benjamin Parker
Tuesday 12 September 2023 10:19
Comments
Cabin crew opened the toilet door mid-flight to catch the unsuspecting pair

(Twitter/aney stokes)

A couple who were caught in the middle of a sex act in a plane toilet on a recent easyJet flight had to be escorted off the aircraft by police.

Mortifying footage of the pair being exposed mid-flight by cabin crew has been widely shared on social media, with a video on X/Twitter being viewed almost five million times.

A flight attendant can be seen opening the door to the toilet, with a man and a woman inside in a state of undress.

Before the pair are revealed, laughter can be heard in the cabin, with someone shouting “come on” to the staff member – though cabin crew at the rear of the plane appear embarrassed.

A fellow passenger close to the action screeched: “Oh my f***ing God”.

A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”

It is unclear what action – if any – was taken against the two passengers involved.

While there is no UK law that explicitly deals with sex on a plane, it is “an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory” under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004.

The majority of comments under the video saw the funny side, with one X user writing: “Hope that wasn’t the pilot.”

Others took aim at the no-frills approach of certain budget airlines, with Chris posting: “Ryanair would absolutely charge for this extra.”

Earlier this year, an OnlyFans model took a slightly less public route to joining the “Mile High Club”.

Caitlyn Rose and her partner Micheal Coate splashed out £900 to rent a private jet to get it on over the Las Vegas Strip.

