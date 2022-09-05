The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
EasyJet offers ‘flexi’ passengers lounge access at Gatwick
Budget carrier is ‘trialling’ the perk until November
EasyJet is offering passengers who book a “FLEXIfare” fare ticket out of Gatwick lounge access - but only for a limited number of weeks.
The airline’s modern Gateway lounge, in Gatwick’s North Terminal, has sofas, fast wifi, a food buffet and soft and alcoholic drinks on hand.
For families, there is a games room and den in the lounge, while business travellers will find quiet zones and charging points.
The budget airline is trialling the offer from 1 September to 30 November only.
easyJet unveiled the Gateway - its first ever airport lounge - in Gatwick’s North Terminal in October 2021. The lounge is also available to non-flexible-fare customers, as well as other airlines’ customers, if they pay an £18.99 fee for an hour’s entry.
There are also pricier two- and three-hour packages available.
Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for easyJet, said: “We are always looking for new ways to offer travellers more choice and great value, so we’re delighted to have launched this trial, offering FLEXIfare customers travelling from London Gatwick access to The Gateway Lounge between now and November, in addition to the great range of extras our customers enjoy when they book a FLEXIfare.”
The phone network O2 recently launched its own lounge at Gatwick, the Roam Freely lounge, in the North Terminal, with their customers able to pre-book a free slot for themself and a guest.
The pop-up lounge is open to all O2 and Virgin Media customers within certain hours until 9 October.
Opened in August, it has comfy seating, free drinks and snacks, free wifi and a Disney + cinema room.
Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We know there are a lot of stresses and costs that come with going abroad, especially at the moment, so we want to help our customers get back to what a holiday is really about – fun and relaxation.
“They shouldn’t have to wait until they land to start that holiday feeling and that’s why we’ve opened the O2 Roam Freely Lounge.
“Whether they’re travelling alone, with friends or as an extended family group, they can come to the lounge, unwind, have a drink and enjoy a range of entertainment for all ages.”
