Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A couple who were caught in the middle of a sex act in a plane toilet on a recent easyJet flight had to be escorted off the aircraft by police.

Mortifying footage of the pair being exposed mid-flight by cabin crew has been widely shared on social media, with a video on X/Twitter being viewed almost five million times.

A flight attendant can be seen opening the door to the toilet, with a man and a woman inside in a state of undress.

Before the pair are revealed, laughter can be heard in the cabin, with someone shouting “come on” to the staff member – though cabin crew at the rear of the plane appear embarrassed.

A fellow passenger close to the action screeched: “Oh my f***ing God”.

A spokesperson for easyJet told The Independent: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”

It is unclear what action – if any – was taken against the two passengers involved.

While there is no UK law that explicitly deals with sex on a plane, it is “an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory” under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004.

The majority of comments under the video saw the funny side, with one X user writing: “Hope that wasn’t the pilot.”

Others took aim at the no-frills approach of certain budget airlines, with Chris posting: “Ryanair would absolutely charge for this extra.”

Earlier this year, an OnlyFans model took a slightly less public route to joining the “Mile High Club”.

Caitlyn Rose and her partner Micheal Coate splashed out £900 to rent a private jet to get it on over the Las Vegas Strip.