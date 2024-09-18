EasyJet flight evacuated after ‘bag of vapes’ explodes in the cabin

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



An easyJet flight from Greece to the UK was forced to evacuate using the emergency slides after a vape exploded inside a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Flight EZY8261 from Heraklion, Crete, was due to depart for London Gatwick at 1.55pm on Tuesday (17 September) when “popping noises” and “smoke” filled the cabin.

According to officials, a power bank and e-cigarettes inside a passenger carry-on are believed to have caused the commotion during boarding.

All 236 passengers were evacuated from the London-bound flight and onto the runway within minutes.

Those onboard the Airbus A321 told MailOnline that “a very large red flash and flame” was “followed by thick black smoke”.

Witnesses say that the alight bag was dropped in the aisle as “smoke filled the cabin” and panicked passengers started “screaming bomb”.

No passengers were injured by the fire, however, one reportedly suffered friction burns while evacuating the aircraft via the emergency slide.

Emergency services attended the easyJet aircraft on the tarmac, and the flight was consequently postponed, departing for London after 11pm.

A spokesperson for easyJet said in a statement: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8216 from Heraklion to London Gatwick was evacuated during boarding prior to departure on 17 September, due to a fire in a passenger’s cabin bag.

“Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures.

“Customers were looked after in the terminal while a replacement aircraft and crew were arranged to fly customers home later the same day. Safety is our highest priority.”

It’s not the first time this year a fire has forced passengers to flee from an aircraft.

In July, passengers on an American Airlines plane were evacuated at San Francisco International Airport after a fire broke out inside the cabin.

Three people onboard Miami-bound flight 2045 suffered minor injuries, with one passenger hurt while exiting the plane on an inflatable slide.

