<p>Going nowhere: an easyJet Airbus A320 at Gatwick airport, the airline’s biggest base</p>

EasyJet: The key flights cancelled to and from UK airports

Gatwick, the airline’s biggest base, has seen at least 30 cancellations on Thursday afternoon

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Thursday 26 May 2022 15:22
Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 200 flights as a result of an IT failure.

These are some of the easyJet cancellations on Thursday afternoon and evening from key UK airports.

Gatwick to and from:

  • Aberdeen
  • Athens
  • Basel
  • Belfast International
  • Copenhagen
  • Edinburgh (2)
  • Geneva
  • Glasgow
  • Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)
  • Mykonos
  • Nice
  • Rhodes
  • Santorini
  • Toulouse

Bristol to and from

  • Alicante
  • Belfast International
  • Bilbao
  • Dalaman
  • Glasgow
  • Inverness
  • Lisbon
  • Newcastle
  • Paris CDG

Luton to and from

  • Bodrum
  • Edinburgh
  • Rhodes
  • Tenerife

Manchester to and from:

  • Antalya
  • Belfast International
  • Munich
  • Nice
  • Paris CDG
  • Prague

Belfast International to and from

  • Amsterdam
  • Corfu
  • Liverpool

