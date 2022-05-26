Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 200 flights as a result of an IT failure.

These are some of the easyJet cancellations on Thursday afternoon and evening from key UK airports.

Gatwick to and from:

Aberdeen

Athens

Basel

Belfast International

Copenhagen

Edinburgh (2)

Geneva

Glasgow

Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)

Mykonos

Nice

Rhodes

Santorini

Toulouse

Bristol to and from

Alicante

Belfast International

Bilbao

Dalaman

Glasgow

Inverness

Lisbon

Newcastle

Paris CDG

Luton to and from

Bodrum

Edinburgh

Rhodes

Tenerife

Manchester to and from:

Antalya

Belfast International

Munich

Nice

Paris CDG

Prague

Belfast International to and from