EasyJet: The key flights cancelled to and from UK airports
Gatwick, the airline’s biggest base, has seen at least 30 cancellations on Thursday afternoon
Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 200 flights as a result of an IT failure.
These are some of the easyJet cancellations on Thursday afternoon and evening from key UK airports.
Gatwick to and from:
- Aberdeen
- Athens
- Basel
- Belfast International
- Copenhagen
- Edinburgh (2)
- Geneva
- Glasgow
- Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)
- Mykonos
- Nice
- Rhodes
- Santorini
- Toulouse
Bristol to and from
- Alicante
- Belfast International
- Bilbao
- Dalaman
- Glasgow
- Inverness
- Lisbon
- Newcastle
- Paris CDG
Luton to and from
- Bodrum
- Edinburgh
- Rhodes
- Tenerife
Manchester to and from:
- Antalya
- Belfast International
- Munich
- Nice
- Paris CDG
- Prague
Belfast International to and from
- Amsterdam
- Corfu
- Liverpool
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies