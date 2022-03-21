Three people have been arrested and banned from flying with easyJet following a “racially aggravated” brawl which broke out on a flight from Aberdeen to London.

Police were called to Gatwick Airport following the incident on flight EZY871, which had arrived from Aberdeen on Friday evening.

Two men and a woman were arrested and quickly banned for life from flying with easyJet.

The flight time between the two cities is just one hour and 35 minutes.

“Sussex Police received a report of an altercation between passengers on board a flight from Aberdeen to London Gatwick Airport in the early hours of 19 March,” said a police spokesperson.

“Officers arrested two men on suspicion of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, and one woman was arrested on suspicion of intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress, which was also racially aggravated.

“One of the men faced no further police action, while the other man and the woman were issued with a community resolution. All three have been banned from travel with the airline.”

Meanwhile, passenger Eoin wrote on Twitter: “Just been witness to a racist incident on an @easyJet flight between Aberdeen and London Gatwick. I hope the company ban the perpetrators from future flights, and provide a full refund to the victims of racial abuse.”

Fellow passenger Roddy Boulton wrote, “Disgusting drunken louts making obscene racist comments. They should be banned for life by @easyJet.”

An easyJet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight number EZY871 from Aberdeen to London Gatwick was met by police on arrival in London Gatwick due to three passengers behaving disruptively.

“While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority.”