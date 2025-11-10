Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid the gloom of flights being cut due to the government shutdown, there is some good news — economy airfares have been falling on major U.S. routes this year.

Of the 10 busiest routes in the U.S., six have seen year-on-year price reductions, according to global travel data provider OAG, with the biggest fall between Las Vegas Harry Reid International and Los Angeles International (LAX).

Fares between the two cities have dropped by seven percent, from an average of $92 in 2024 to $86 in 2025.

The second biggest fall has been between Dallas/Fort Worth International and LAX, with fares dropping by six percent, from $148 to $139.

Fares to New York City have also dropped from several hubs.

open image in gallery Fares on major US routes have fallen by up to seven percent. Pictured is an American Airlines' plane at Miami International ( Getty Images )

They’re down by five percent (from $128 to $122) from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International; by three percent from San Francisco ($233 to $226); by one percent from Miami International ($134 to $133); and by one percent from LAX ($219 to $217).

OAG linked these reductions in part to airlines adding extra seats. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted that capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, rose by 1.1 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.

However, the picture is mixed, with fares rising on four major U.S. routes to New York City — from Atlanta (up by six percent), Chicago (five percent), Orlando (two percent) and Dallas (one percent).

And in Europe fares have risen on six of the 10 busiest routes, including by 24 percent between Dublin and London, by 14 percent between Catania–Fontanarossa and Rome and by six percent between Copenhagen and Oslo.

OAG said: “As always, a snapshot is just that, and there will certainly be higher airfares on sale, and occasionally perhaps even lower ones than those we’ve included. Ultimately, if an airfare feels like a bargain to you, then it probably is — grab it if you can.”

open image in gallery OAG linked fare reductions to airlines adding extra seats ( Getty Images )

US airports are experiencing significant disruption and thousands of flight cancellations due to an ongoing federal government shutdown.

The widespread cancellations are a direct result of an FAA order to reduce air traffic, as air traffic controllers, unpaid for nearly a month, have stopped reporting for duty.

US airfare changes on major routes

Las Vegas Harry Reid International — Los Angeles International (LAX) (-7 percent) Dallas/Fort Worth International — Los Angeles International (-6 percent) Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International — New York City airports (-5 percent) New York City airports — San Francisco International (-3 percent) Los Angeles International — New York City airports (-1 percent) Miami International — New York City airports (-1 percent) Dallas/Fort Worth International — New York City airports (+1 percent) New York City airports — Orlando International (+2 percent) Chicago airports – New York City airports (+5 percent) Atlanta Hartsfield–Jackson International — New York City airports (+6 percent)

European airfare changes on major routes