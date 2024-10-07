Emirates Airlines bans two items from luggage amid conflict in the Middle East

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Dubai’s flag carrier airline has banned passengers from flying with pagers or walkie-talkies in their hand or hold luggage following device explosions in Lebanon and Syria last month.

Emirates Airlines announced that the two items were prohibited from packing on flights to, from or connecting with Dubai.

A statement on the airline’s website said: “All passengers travelling on flights to, from or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie-talkies in checked or cabin baggage.”

It added: “Such items found in passengers’ hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police.”

It comes weeks after an attack on Hezbollah devices – a Lebanese group backed by Iran and allied to Hamas – connected to the war in Gaza after nearly a year of exchanging rocket fire with Israel across the border.

At least 37 people were killed and 3,000 wounded on 17 and 18 September after electronic pagers used by Hezbollah to communicate simultaneously detonated in Beirut and Damascus.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for the attack, however, the military has not claimed responsibility for the assault on communications.

After the deadly explosions, Lebanese authorities banned electronic pages and walkie-talkies from being shipped or carried on all airlines departing Beirut Airport until further notice.

The largest airline provider in the Middle East also announced that, while Emirates flights to Amman in Jordan resumed on 6 October, flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon remain suspended amid ongoing missile strikes.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments,” said Emirates.

Current Foreign Office travel advice for tourists visiting Qatar, Oman and the UAE warns that “Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon could escalate quickly and pose risks for the wider region.”

