Emirates to operate the world’s largest fleet of Starlink-enabled flights

Emirates will soon operate the world’s largest fleet of Starlink-enabled aircraft with “ultra-fast” in-flight internet.

From 23 November, free, high-speed Starlink wifi will be available for Emirates passengers on some Boeing 777 journeys.

All of the airline’s 232 Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft will eventually be equipped with ultra-fast connectivity. The A380 Starlink fleet installation will start in February 2026.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is a satellite internet service that delivers fast broadband using a low Earth orbit.

According to Emirates, the “complimentary, ultra-fast service delivers ground-quality internet at cruising altitude”.

Passengers will be able to stream content, make calls and work simultaneously on personal devices and seat screens in all cabin classes.

The airline also plans to make live TV available using Starlink from December 2025.

Currently, wifi is available for Emirates Skywards members, with different tiers of access.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said: “Partnering with Starlink is another defining moment in our continuous commitment to ensuring our customers ‘fly better’. We're introducing the world's fastest Wi-Fi, elevating what passengers can expect from in-flight connectivity, like seamless productivity, real-time communication with loved ones, and uninterrupted connection to their digital lives.”

Emirates expects to complete the full Starlink rollout by mid-2027 – fitting out approximately 14 aircraft per month.

Two antennae will be installed on each Boeing 777 aircraft, with three antennae on each Airbus A380 for “the highest levels of connectivity”.

Chad Gibbs, VP of Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX, added: “With Starlink onboard your Emirates flight, you’ll be able to stream, game, and have seamless video calls, just as you can do on the ground. We’re excited to transform Emirates’ travel experience and support the rapid installation of Starlink while maintaining focus on delivering overall quality of service.”

The Starlink connection comes alongside an Emirates cabin refurbishment, including new premium economy cabins.

British Airways is similarly set to revolutionise its onboard experience by introducing Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service for free.

The move, part of a significant £7 billion transformation initiative, will see the high-speed connectivity rolled out on flights from next year.

