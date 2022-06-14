England’s cleanest blue flag beaches 2022
The South West of England had the most clean beaches
England’s cleanest beaches have been revealed, with the largest number in the South West.
Seventy-one beaches from across the country were awarded Blue Flag status, an international mark from the Foundation for Environmental Education that deems seashores as being clean, safe, environmentally friendly and having great facilities.
The South West had the most Blue Flag beaches in England, with 32 of its seashores winning the award, while Yorkshire and the Humber had just one.
In the East Midlands, five beaches were awarded Blue Flags; in the East of England there were 12; in the North East there were six; and in the South East there were 15 winners.
English favourites that were awarded Blue Flag status include Brighton, Whitby, Cromer, Cleethorpes and Bournemouth.
Meanwhile, 137 beaches across the country were presented with a Seaside Award. Run by Keep Britain Tidy, the national Seaside Awards rewards high-quality beaches in England with good water quality.
The 71 beaches with Blue Flag status and the 137 Seaside Awards represent an increase of 18 from 2018.
“Visiting beaches with the Blue Flag or Seaside Award status means beach-goers can feel more relaxed in a setting that is environmentally considerate,” said Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton.
“We as individuals feel emotionally connected to the environment more than ever, with so many experiencing eco-anxiety. Keep Britain Tidy continues to push for more environmentally responsible beaches, where visitors needn’t feel this stress.
“We’re incredibly pleased to have even more winners this year than last, proving the great dedication of the beach staff. From environmental education for the local community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of the awards.
“Thanks to the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards, visitors can be reassured their destination is cared for and they will be able to help maintain the high standards of these awards thanks to their environmental initiatives.”
England’s Blue Flag-awarded beaches by region
East Midlands
Ingoldmells South
Central Beach, Mablethorpe
Central Beach, Skegness
Central Beach, Sutton on Sea
Cleethorpes Central
East of England
Cromer
Sea Palling
Sheringham
Mundesley
East Runton
West Runton
East Beach Shoeburyness
Shoebury Common
Thorpe Bay
Three Shells Beach
Dovercourt Bay
Brightlingsea
North East
Tynemouth Longsands
King Edwards Bay
Whitley Bay
Roker
Seaburn
Saltburn by the Sea
Yorkshire & Humber
Whitby
South East
Brighton Central
Hove Lawns
Tankerton
Marina St Leonards
Hayling Island Beachlands
Sheerness Beach
Minster Leas
Minnis Bay
West Bay
St Mildreds
Botany Bay
Margate Main Sands
Stone Bay
Westbrook Bay
West Wittering Beach
South West
Blackpool Sands
Poole, Sandbanks Peninsular
Poole, Shore Road
Poole, Canford Cliffs
Poole, Branksome Chine
Alum Chine
Bournemouth Manor Steps
Durley Chine
Fisherman’s Walk
Southbourne
Carbis Bay
Gyllyngvase
Porthmeor
Great Western
Porthtowan
Trevone Bay
Widemouth Bay
Sandy Bay
Exmouth East
Challaborough Bay
Croyde Bay
Swanage Central
Dawlish Warren
Teignmouth Town
Breakwater Beach
Broadsands
Meadfoot Beach
Oddicombe Beach
Preston Sands
Torre Abbey Sands
Westward Ho!
Weymouth Central
