Sadiq Khan is showing the Euros final at the O2 – how to get a free ticket to be one of 15,000 lucky fans

The ballot for a chance to score a space is open now

Natalie Wilson
Thursday 11 July 2024 10:06
Comments
Up to 15,000 fans can catch kick off at The O2 Arena
Up to 15,000 fans can catch kick off at The O2 Arena (Getty Images)

The Mayor of London will host a screening of the Euros final at The O2 Arena after England scored a last-minute semi-final goal to secure their place against Spain on Sunday.

Following the 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, a 16m screen showing England v Spain will bring Berlin to London with pre-match entertainment and celebrations at The O2 starting from 6pm on 14 July.

The largest free screening in the capital will watch as the likes of Kane, Bellingham and Foden chase after the first major trophy for England’s men since 1966.

Up to 15,000 Three Lions fans over 18 will now be able to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s squad from the London arena – football fans under 18 may also attend if accompanied by an adult.

Free tickets for the screening of the UEFA Euro 2024 final will be allocated by ballot entry on the City Hall website.

The ballot opens at 10am today (11 July) and will close on Friday 12 July at 9am.

Successful entrants will be notified via email by midday tomorrow and have the chance to secure a maximum of four tickets for the game on Sunday evening.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London said: “I am so proud of what this team have achieved in reaching another major final. I’m delighted that we can now invite 15,000 England fans to The O2 on Sunday night for what we all hope will be a night of great drama and celebration.

“For those who can’t make it to The O2, there will be a plethora of pubs, clubs, bars and other hospitality venues across London receiving a welcome economic boost and generating a fantastic atmosphere by showing the match.

“We all recall the heartache of Wembley three years ago but being a football fan requires eternal optimism and we now stand ready once again to roar on the Three Lions as they look to finish the job against Spain. Come on England!”

