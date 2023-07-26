Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re looking to travel to Europe in 2024, you will need a visa to do so, as new laws coming into place will also affect US passport holders.

Americans currently have access to 184 visa global destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index. While the US passport is currently ranked as the eighth most powerful passport to own, Americans will need another form of documentation when visiting Europe.

Starting next year, some “1.4bn people from over 60 visa-exempt countries are required to have a travel authorisation to enter most European countries,” according to ETIAS website. Along with the US, nationals from countries including Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom will need to apply for travel authorisation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new travel rules, and how to apply for documentation needed to enter Europe from the US.

What is ETIAS?

ETIAS, also known as the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, is an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to these 30 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The rules state that if you have a valid ETIAS, you can enter these countries as often as you want for short-term stays. However, this does not guarantee entry. Upon your arrival at immigration, a border guard will ask for your passport and other documents to see if you meet the entry conditions.

How do I apply for ETIAS?

The application form is available on the ETIAS website or on the ETIAS mobile app. In order to apply, you will need to pay a fee of €7 ($7.76).

However, the website has said some travellers may be exempt from paying this fee. Those who are exempt include people who are under the age of 18 or above the age of 70. Family members of EU citizens, or non-EU nationals who have the right to move freely throughout the European Union are also exempt.

When applying, you will need to fill out the form and have your travel documents and payment at hand.

What information would I need to give to apply?

You will be asked the following:

• Your full name, date and place of birth, nationality, home address, parent’s first names, email address and phone number.

• Travel document details, eg: passport number.

• Details regarding your level of education and current occupation.

• Details on intended travel and where you will be staying in the European country.

• Details on any criminal conviction or any past travels to a place of war or conflict and whether you have been pushed to leave the territory of any other country.

The information you give must be true as you submit and confirm that you understand the entry conditions to the European countries requiring ETIAS.

How long does it take for your application to be processed?

Once you’ve completed your application, it is usually processed within a matter of minutes, as noted by ETIAS’ website . However, there are cases where the application could take within four days to process.

If you’re asked to provide additional information, your application could take up to 14 days to process. This process could also be extended to 30 days if you’re asked to do an interview, which is why the ETIAS website urges people to apply for the authorisation “well in advance” of their trip.

After your application has been processed, you’ll receive an email about if it’s been approved. If your application is refused, the email will detail the reason why, while also giving you information on how to appeal this decision.

When my application is approved, how long can I use my ETIAS authorisation?

Once your application is approved, your ETIAS travel authorisation is valid for three years. However, if your passport expires before the three years, your travel authorisation is only valid until the expiration date.

The ETIAS authorisation is primarily for short-term stays, as it allows Americans to stay in European countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

While you can come back and leave Europe at any time throughout the time period, you will need to have a valid ETIAS travel authorisation during the entire stay.

Is the authorisation automatically attached to my travel document?

Once you’ve received your ETIAS travel authorisation, it will be linked to your primary travel document, such as your passport. This means that all the information on your passport should match that on your travel authorisation.

If your information on both documents doesn’t match, you won’t be allowed to board a ship, flight, or bus that is entering a European country requiring an ETIAS.