Etihad Airways raises pet fee to $1,500 per journey ‒ but falcons go free

The United Arab Emirates airline Etihad Airways has raised its fee for customers bringing pets onboard flights, from $200 (£178) to $1,500 (£1,332).

However, falcons ‒ the UAE’s national bird ‒ may be transported for free.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline updated its website to confirm that it will be increasing the fee for passengers travelling on its airline with a cat or dog from $200 to $1,500.

Passengers with pets can also pay using Etihad Guest Miles, the airline’s loyalty points system, but the amount of these will also rise: from 29,000 to 215,000.

The increase came into effect on 15 October 2022, and applies to all cats and dogs on board (excluding service dogs).

The airline states that it applies whether passengers have booked an extra seat for their pet or not, and asks that they also submit a booking form at least seven days before their flight.

The only exception is for owners with pet falcons: they continue to fly with the birds free of charge. Due to the airline’s home, the UAE’s, reverence for the bird of prey, economy, passengers are permitted to carry one falcon per person, or two falcons per additional seat.

In first or business class, they may carry two falcons per person or three falcons per additional seat. If passengers have a cage they need to check in for the flight, they must pay the $500 fee for checked baggage.

Etihad Airways’ website states: “Effective from 15 October 2022, our prices for traveling with a cat or dog on board are changing. This does not affect trained service dogs or falcons. Existing bookings (with pets confirmed) will not be impacted.”

Falcons are an incredibly important part of the culture of the United Arab Emirates, with their use dating back hundreds of years.

As one of the most beloved animals in the country and culture, falcons are commonly transported by Emirati owners from country to country.

A video was shared on Twitter of two men bringing their falcons on board an airline, with the tweeter joking that the birds were “emotional support falcons”, a nod to a US tradition in which passengers claim their pets are “emotional support animals” to avoid a pet fee, View from the Wing reports.