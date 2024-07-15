Support truly

England football fans returning from Berlin on Monday morning have been left stranded after their flight made an emergency landing minutes after take-off to Manchester – because of an “undefined odour in the cabin”.

The Airbus A319 jet operating Eurowings flight EW8470 took off at 8.09am, local time, climbed to 10,000 feet but then turned and landed back at Berlin at 8.26am.

On board were fans who had attended Sunday night’s Euro 2024 final, in which Spain beat England.

Their plane was met by the airport fire service. Passengers disembarked and were taken back to the airport terminal by bus. The airline said: “There was no danger to passengers or crew at any time.”

One passenger, Gareth Dennis from Wigan, wrote on X: “Your plane EW8470 was on fire so you landed us back in Berlin.”

He added that the airline “bunged us on a bus and sent us to the terminal and now there are 200 English people wandering about with no clue where to go”; the capacity of the aircraft is actually 150.

Mr Dennis wrote that a flight attendant had said: “Please don’t take photos, we don’t want bad press on social media.”

A Eurowings representative replied: “Please go to one of our Eurowings counters at the airport so that our colleagues can help you with a rebooking and other questions. Our colleagues will be happy to help.”

But Mr Dennis then wrote: “Please stop pretending on social media that you have colleagues in the airport and start sorting out the issue at hand - providing assistance, clear advice on what to do and clarity on when people can get home.

“ ‘One of our counters’, Linda? There isn’t a Eurowings counter at Berlin airport. There is an Airline Assistance Switzerland counter that is kindly trying to help everyone.

“No Eurowings employees here. Please arrange for a Eurowings employee to come to Berlin airport to assist us.”

Another passenger, tweeting as @JHats90, wrote: “The only communication was from the air hostess to tell us not to film as they ‘don’t want to be on TikTok’. That’s the last we heard from @eurowings.”

Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, is based in Dusseldorf. It has a network of mainly domestic flights to and from Berlin. The airline had laid on a number of extra flights from London and Manchester to Berlin to cater for the demand from England fans.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Flight EW8470 from Berlin to Manchester made an unscheduled return to Berlin this morning due to an undefined odour in the cabin.

“An ‘air emergency’ was declared, a standard procedure to obtain a prioritised landing. The aircraft landed normally at BER at around 8.30 am.

“{assengers and crew left the aircraft via passenger stairs provided and were taken to the terminal by bus. The aircraft was then inspected by the fire brigade. There were no findings. There was neither a fire nor smoke in the cabin.

“There were 150 passengers on board the Airbus A319. There was no danger to passengers or crew at any time. Safety is always the top priority at Eurowings. The passengers affected will be rebooked on alternative flights.”

Under European air passengers’ rights rules, Eurowings must get passengers to their destination as soon as possible, and meanwhile provide meals and, if necessary, accommodation.