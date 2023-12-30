Eurostar chaos: How can I get home and what are my rights?

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tens of thousands of Eurostar passengers have had their New Year travel plans torn up due to flooding on the High Speed 1 line between London and Ebbsfleet in Kent.

Problems began on Friday evening, with many trains delayed. It was hoped services would be able to start up on Saturday morning. But as the day wore on more and more trains were cancelled, until Eurostar finally announced during the afternoon that no services would run at all on Saturday.

A total of 41 have been trains cancelled, leaving upwards of 30,000 passengers with no immediate way to reach their destination – and uncertain about their entitlement to compensation.

Unfortunately for those travellers, rights for international rail travellers are far less comprehensive and generous than for airline passengers.

What are the chances of a train on Sunday?

Only the travel gods, and Network Rail engineers, can tell. Eurostar says: “Network Rail is continuing to keep Eurostar updated regarding how the situation continues to evolve ahead of tomorrow. We will be in direct contact with customers due to travel to keep them updated.”

No seats are on sale to Paris on Sunday 31 December, and to both Amsterdam and Brussels only one train has availability in Business Premier at £325 one-way. Eurostar does not allow free upgrades during disruption, again unlike airlines – which must put a stranded passenger in business class if that is the only seat available.

Can I fly home?

Air fares between Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and London have predictably soared, and many flights have sold out. The cheapest British Airways flight from Paris CDG to London Heathrow on New Year’s Eve is €792 (£687).

Most easyJet flights from Amsterdam to various London airports are sold out. Tickets are on sale on some evening flights from the Dutch capital to Gatwick or Luton for under €100 (£87).

How else can I get home?

The easiest option is from Amsterdam (or Rotterdam): take the train from Amsterdam to Rotterdam, then the Metro to Hook of Holland. Stena Line has cabins available for tonight’s 10pm sailing to Harwich. With a bunk bed, you can sail all the way to Essex for £125. Trains connect from Harwich towards London – though Network Rail engineering works make it a long train-bus-train journey to the capital.

Brussels passengers are best advised to travel via Rotterdam and Hook of Holland.

From Paris, the most direct route is to take the train from Gare St-Lazare via Rouen to Dieppe – but all tickets for the ferry to Newhaven in East Sussex have been sold out for Saturday night and there appears no availability until 4 January

Calais-Dover is an alternative ferry crossing – but P&O Ferries has no availability for foot passengers from Calais to on Sunday 31 December. No other ferry firm carries foot passengers, though if desperate you could buy a cheap bike and cycle it aboard DFDS Ferries.

If you can pre-book a Calais-Dover ferry on Monday, take a train to Calais Ville station, from where you can sail as a foot passenger on the P&O Ferries departures at 10.30am, 3.50pm and 7pm.

A shuttle bus runs from Calais Ville to the port. Arrive at the port at least 90 minutes before departure – with a confirmed booking. You cannot buy foot passenger tickets at the port.

The budget option is by coach: FlixBus has availability from all Eurostar cities to London.

I had to spend hundreds of pounds on flights. Can I claim the extra back from Eurostar?

The price of flights has surged and many have sold out. Unfortunately, rights for international rail travellers are far less generous than for airline passengers.

In aviation, when an airline cancels a flight it must cover the cost of getting you to your destination as soon as possible (including, if nothing else is available, in Business Premier class on Eurostar). No parallel exists for international trains, and all you can claim back is the original price of your ticket. Again, travel insurance is the best route for a claim for extra costs.

What care costs am I entitled to from Eurostar?

If you are stranded – eg British travellers at Paris heading for London – and want to wait for the next available Eurostar service, you are entitled to up to €170/£150 per room per night for a hotel, and meal costs of up to €60/£50 for each 24-hour stay.

Transfers between the Eurostar station and the hotel or final destination are payable up to €170/£150 per vehicle (not per person).

I was told something different …

Passengers at Paris Gare du Nord have told The Independent that uniformed Eurostar staff insisted there is no obligation to pay for hotels and meals because the cause of the problem is beyond Eurostar’s control.

Eurostar in London said that such information is incorrect, and that passengers should visit the website for compensation entitlement.

The company believes confusion may have arisen because if passengers can simply return home, they are not entitled to the duty of care.

What if I decide to travel by another means, but still incur costs because I have to stay overnight?

This would involve someone in Paris – from where there is no Eurostar available till Monday – who cannot fly until Sunday. Will Eurostar foot the bill? The Independent is urgently seeking clarification from the company.

If I just give up and go home from London St Pancras International, what am I due?

You can expect a rapid refund of your fare and possibly a voucher for future travel.

Can I claim the cost of the prepaid hotel in Paris/Brussels/Amsterdam?

No. You are unable to claim for lost costs due to the cancellation, such as a hotel in Paris, Brussels or Amsterdam that you cannot reach. Travel insurance may pay out.

What about cash compensation?

There is no possibility of an airline-style payout of hundreds of pounds. The best you can hope for is, if you travel with Eurostar, you may get the cost of your ticket refunded and/or a voucher for a future journey – despite having (eventually) travelled.