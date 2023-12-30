✕ Close File: Snow blankets Scottish towns as Met Office issues two weather warnings

Thousands of holidaymakers have been stranded in St Pancras after flooding in the Thames tunnel sparked Eurostar cancellations.

The central London terminal is filled with people in tears who have lost out on Disneyland trips and devastated holidaymakers who say their New Year plans have been “ruined” by the cancellations.

All of Saturday’s Eurostar trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe have been cancelled due to flooding on the High Speed 1 line near Ebbsfleet International

A spokesperson said: “Eurostar has been made aware by Network Rail that flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet has not improved and train services are unable to operate.”

Southeastern Railway trains also said none of their services will run between Ebbsfleet and London St Pancras International today.

Thames Water revealed on Saturday afternoon that the cause of the flood was a “fire control system” rather than the company’s pipes.

Further travel delays, flooding and power cuts are to be expected over the weekend according to the Met Office as the country gears up for a wet and cold New Year’s Eve.