Will I need to wear a mask on public transport and planes after 19 July?

The government has announced that face masks will become optional in England from Monday 19 July. But transport operators will continue to have their own policies for passengers. Airlines, in particular, say their current rules will remain in force, while other operators are studying the changed regulations and are still formulating plans.

These are the key questions and answers as of Tuesday at 11am.

What does the law say at the moment?

“No person may, without reasonable excuse, enter or remain within a relevant place without wearing a face covering.” This includes all public transport vehicles and “hubs” (including airports, bus stops and rail stations) – with the exception of cafes and restaurants where passengers sit at tables. It also covers taxis and other private hire vehicles.

Under 11s are exempt, as are people who “cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of any physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability”.

What is changing?

The government says that in England from 19 July: “The legal requirements to wear a face covering will be lifted in all settings.”

The aim is to “enable people to make informed decisions about how to manage the risk to themselves and others”.

But the latest announcement adds: “To help reduce the spread of Covid19, published guidance will advise that wearing a face covering will reduce your risk and the risk to others, where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces.”

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will make their own decisions, and in any case have different mask rules – in Scotland, for example, only under 5s are exempt from wearing face coverings.

You should follow the rules that apply in the country you are in. For example if you are on a train from England to Wales or Scotland, you should wear a mask at least during the segment outside England.

What do ministers say?

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, told BBC Today: “I will carry a mask with me for the foreseeable future. I think that’s the sensible thing to do. If I’m in a crowded, enclosed space, I will wear a mask.

“If I was on a crowded Tube, I would wear a mask. But if I was on the West Coast main line going up to my constituency [Bromsgrove in the West Midlands] and it’s late at night and there’s about three people in the carriage, even if it said, ‘We recommend a mask,’ I wouldn’t wear a mask.

“I think that’s just a reasonable, balanced judgement and I think we can trust people like that.”

What do the train operators say?

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, representing train firms, told The Independent: “Travelling by train is low risk as carriages are well ventilated with air regularly refreshed either by air conditioning systems, or by doors and windows being opened.

“Of course, train companies will continue with extra cleaning and better information about how busy services are.

“We will support people who wish to continue wearing face coverings in future.”

Eurostar, which serves destinations in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, is a special case because it must take into account the regulations across its network. Mask rules were imposed ahead of UK government regulations and are likely to remain in place.

Bus and coach operators?

A spokesperson for National Express said: “We will be following the latest government guidance regarding the wearing of face masks from 19 July.

“We will update our website and other customer communications shortly.”

Megabus and local operators say they expect passengers to obey face mask rules.

Airlines?

They are keeping rules in place. Many carriers brought in mask policies well before the UK government regulations mandated face coverings, following advice from health and industry bodies including the World Health Organisation, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“At present their guidance around the wearing of masks onboard remains unchanged,” said an easyJet spokesperson.

“There are no changes to easyJet’s onboard mask policy and we will keep this under review.”

Because of the international nature of aviation, airlines want policies that work across their network. So don’t expect changes soon.

British Airways and Ryanair say their policies will not change.

A spokesperson for Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, said: “In line with Easa/ECDC guidelines and in order to protect the health of our customers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing/destination country”.

Passengers are told: “You must wear a face mask or covering in the airport and onboard your flight. Some countries such as Italy require this to be a surgical face mask. If you are travelling to/from/within Austria or Germany, it must be a FFP2 face mask.”

British Airways says: “We require you to wear your face mask at all times, as a guide one mask lasts four hours so please bring enough for your journey.”

Airports?

The Independent has asked England’s four biggest airports – Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester – what their rules will be from 19 July.

They are reviewing their policies and aim to communicate them before that date.

Ferries and hovercraft?

Brittany Ferries, a French-owned company, is not changing its rules. As masks are still mandated in France, they will be required. The regulations are strict: “French law dictates that, whilst in the port and on board, all passengers aged 11 and over and crew are required to wear a mask at all times when in public areas (when not seated to eat or drink).

“Face coverings in the form of bandanas or scarves are not permitted. We ask that you please respect this requirement, as failure to do so may result in refusal of travel both now and in the future.”

Passengers who cannot wear a mask must submit a copy of their exemption certificate to access@brittanyferries.com ahead of sailing. “Holders of exemption certificates are required to go immediately to their cabin and remain there for the duration of the sailing as masks must be worn in all public areas,” the ferry firm says.

The Independent is seeking responses from other ferry operators and Hovertravel.