‘Get the hell out of my face’: Family kicked off flight after slanging match with flight attendant
‘Unless you carry my kids out and force them out, we’re not leaving,’ says irate father
A family has been removed from a Qantas flight after shouting abuse at members of the cabin crew.
A dispute erupted between staff and a family on board flight QF44 from Bali to Sydney on Thursday 20 October.
The family and the crew got into a disagreement over a pram they had on board, One Mile At A Time reports. The father of the family believed that his pram was being brought onto the 737 aircraft flight, only to find that it had been put in the cargo hold.
A tense argument followed, which was filmed by fellow passengers. The video quickly went viral after being shared on Twitter by 9News Australia.
The video shows the father telling a female flight attendant to “get out of my face, please”. He continues: “Get the hell out of my face. I said get out of my face, please. You’re being so rude, and you’re so annoying, please, get out of my face.”
Appearing shocked, the flight attendant tells him: “This is actually my plane.” Later in the video, a passenger can be heard in the background reiterating, “it is her plane”.
Later in the conversation, the man can be heard saying: “I’m staying on the flight, I’m not getting off the flight. All I’m saying is she’s being rude and she was screaming at my wife.
“You’re not taking me, I’m not going. Unless you carry my kids out and force them out, we’re not leaving. You can force my kids out, if you want to, but we’re not leaving. You made my wife cry and now you’re getting angry at me.”
He adds, “Tell security to come and take you out as well,” to which the flight attendant replies, “I beg your pardon?”. The man continued: “I beg your pardon too. Who are you? Who do you think you are, you’re not the police. Why are you talking to me like you’re someone?”
The man claims that cabin crew “left my pram outside” and “didn’t bring it back in” after saying they “were going to bring it inside”. “Don’t touch my stuff,” he adds in the video, “get out of my face.”
The video ends with the man saying: “It’s so disgusting what they did to her. Tell them to come apologise. And they’re having a laugh about it too.”
Qantas said in a statement that the family were subsequently removed from the flight before take off.
The airline said in a statement: “These passengers were removed from the aircraft after abusing our crew a number of times prior to the flight departing Bali.
“The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and we do not tolerate any kind of abusive behaviour. We ask customers to follow the direction of crew for the safety and comfort of everyone on board.”
The Independent has approached Qantas for further comment.
