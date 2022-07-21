The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Fans of The Godfather can book the famous Staten Island mansion on Airbnb
Movie buffs can bag iconic pad for just $50 a night
Fans of The Godfather can book to stay at the iconic Staten Island mansion featured in the film this August.
To celebrate the cult film’s 50th anniversary, Airbnb is letting movie buffs spend a month in the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom pad in New York.
Up to five guests can stay at the 6,248-square-foot luxury house, which was built in 1930 and boasts exposed wood beams and a giant living room.
A stay won’t break the bank either, working out at just $50 a night, but whoever manages to snag this unique listing must commit to a 3-day stay from 1-31 August inclusive.
Bookings open at 1pm ET (6pm GMT) on 27 July, with nights available for the whole of August.
As well as bragging rights, guests can enjoy a curved saltwater pool, outdoor pizza oven and cabana in the garden.
Inside, a pub in the basement, a game room complete with pool table and a gym await.
The impressive-sized lounge features brown leather sofas and a huge stone fireplace with TV; there’s also an office and a separate dining room with a chess board set up.
Guests need not worry too much about keeping the sprawling home in shape – according to the advert, “there will be scheduled house cleaners (once a week on Thursdays), pool cleaners (twice a week) and landscapers (once a week on Thursdays or Fridays depending on weather) on site.”
It’s not the first time Airbnb has offered a one-of-a-kind stay.
Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk recently listed a glamorous California pad he’d renovated on the home sharing site.
The swanky accommodation offering, known as “Casa Tierra” is located in California’s Palm Desert, not far from the site of the annual Coachella music festival.
With seven bedrooms, heated pool, vast wooden sun-deck and hot tub, the design-dream rental features tons of Berk’s signature interior flourishes, from black- or dark-painted doors and wooden trim to earthy raw woods and linen soft furnishings.
“My desert oasis, affectionately known as ‘Casa Tierra’, is a fiercely unique Spanish-style getaway featuring more than 5,000 square feet and modern yet cosy touches throughout,” writes the TV personality in his host’s statement.
