Farmer digs up entrance to Snowdonia car park to stop tourists ‘disrespecting’ site

A farmer has taken drastic action after becoming fed up with visitors “disrespecting” a tourist attraction in Wales.

Meredydd Williams, 68, used his digger to churn up the ground at the entrance of Tomen y Mur, inside Snowdonia National Park (now also known as Eryri National Park), after complaining of tourists damaging the site.

Tomen y Mur is described by the National Monuments Record of Wales as “one of the most complete Roman military complexes in Britain”, dating from the 1st century.

Mr Williams said that he was willing to build a new, larger car park at the entrance – one that would be gated – to prevent people staying there overnight, and he wants to stop “nighthawk” metal detectorists who cause issues by digging across the area, reports The Telegraph.

“Serious damage has been done, these activities are scarring the landscape. It’s a disgrace. I’m being made to look like the bad guy when really I’m the good guy,” he added.

The sheep farmer claimed he has been working to improve facilities at his own expense.

“With help from my neighbours, I’ve been looking after the site for as long as I can remember. But it’s got to work both ways – they’ve got to work with me to stop the illegal activities. Ninety-nine per cent of the visitors are great but 1 per cent like to dig up the site and cause trouble.”

The Independent has contacted Snowdonia National Park Authority for comment.

Welsh Government heritage body Cadw told The Telegraph: “We have worked in partnership with Eryri National Park and the private owner of Tomen y Mur for many years to support the conservation of this important historic site and make it accessible for visitors to enjoy.

“While there is some limited public access still available along the pre-existing rights of way, Cadw would welcome the establishment of the new gated car park.”

Earlier this year, almost 40 vehicles parked “dangerously” at beauty spots in Snowdonia were towed away by police.

In 2021, local advocates and charities warned that a surge in the number of walkers on Mount Snowdon had caused increased queues, litter and erosion damage.