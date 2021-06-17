Vaccinated Brits can now travel to the Faroe Islands quarantine-free

Fully vaccinated Britons can now visit the “green list” Faroe Islands quarantine-free after an easing of restrictions by the Danish government.

The Danish authorities announced on Friday that the country is now allowing double-jabbed British tourists to enter, providing they can produce negative PCR tests.

But don’t get too excited about the idea of a city break to Copenhagen: the Danish mainland is still on the UK’s “amber list”, meaning returning travellers face a 10-day quarantine upon arrival back into the UK.

The Faroe Islands, however, have been on the UK’s slender green list since 17 May; holidaymakers returning directly from there need not self-isolate and are simply required to take one pre-departure and one post-arrival Covid test.

“We are looking forward to welcoming British visitors this summer as the Faroe Islands are now open to UK travellers who are fully vaccinated,” a spokesperson from Visit Faroe Islands told The Independent.

“It’s a wonderful destination, with breathtaking scenery, rich culture and lots of interesting opportunities to explore the islands. British visitors looking for a holiday to remember will have a captivating stay.”

Each double-jabbed visitor will be required to take a PCR test three days before their arrival in the Faroe Islands, plus one upon their arrival into the self-governing archipelago.

They will have to wait for the result, which usually takes around half a day, before they go off exploring. They will also be required to take another PCR test four days after their arrival.

Direct UK flights from Edinburgh to the Faroe Islands will resume on 1 July with Atlantic Airways. Fares start at 749DKK (around £87) one-way.

PCR tests cost 350DKK (£40.28) per passenger, payable prior to arrival.

The Faroe Islands is made up of 18 volcanic isles and sits northwest of Scotland, halfway between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The archipelago is connected by road tunnels, ferries, causeways and bridges.

Andrea Godfrey, brand manager at Regent Holidays, is expecting to see a surge in demand for holidays to the islands over the coming months.

“The Faroes are a magnet for walkers and bird watchers and it’s a destination that comes with isolation built-in, so we expect it to be very popular over the summer months, when the days are long and light and the temperature is perfect for outdoor activities,” she said.

Green list destination Iceland is also welcoming British visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The only other viable holiday destination on the UK’s green list is Gibraltar, which non-vaccinated travellers can visit quarantine-free.