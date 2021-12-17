Finland is tightening its entry requirements for British travellers over the Christmas period in response to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

From 21 December, fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK will need to provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within the 48-hour period prior to entering the country.

At present, double-jabbed Brits – or those with proof of one vaccine dose and recovery from a Covid-19 infection – need not test before going to Finland and can visit the country for any reason, including tourism. Unvaccinated travellers can only enter the country if they can provide evidence of an essential or compassionate reason.

The stricter testing protocols will be in place until at least 16 January 2022, according to the UK’s Foreign Office.

The test can be either a PCR or lateral flow.

Finland follows in the footsteps of several other European nations that have stepped up their entry restrictions in recent days.

Greece announced this week that it would soon require that all international travellers present a negative PCR test in order to enter the country.

Previously, arrivals who could prove full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 were not required to take a test.

But under the new rules, which come into effect from 6am local time on 19 December, even double-jabbed travellers – including those from other EU countries – over the age of 12 must comply with the testing mandate.

The restrictions stipulate that a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival into Greece is required.

Italy said it would implement similar restrictions for EU travellers.

Previously, those arriving from Schengen countries could forgo testing if they could provide proof of being fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid.

But now, like arrivals from “third countries” such as the UK, they will have to take a test prior to departure for Italy.

Meanwhile, from 18 December, France is banning all leisure travel from the UK. Only French nationals and their families, plus those with a small range of “compelling reasons” for visiting, will be allowed into the country from the UK.