Flight attendant slams passengers who complain about screaming babies

A former flight attendant has gone viral after saying that screaming babies aren’t the worst people to deal with on a flight - but rather the passengers who complain about them.

Kat Kamalani, an ex-cabin crew member who worked on planes for six years, posted a TikTok video revealing staffers’ pet peeves.

“I promise you, there’s nothing that irritates us more as a flight attendant when people complain about a baby crying,” the mother of two said in the video, which has garnered more than 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

“Don’t even ask to be moved to a different seat; no one wants that baby to stop crying more than that parent.”

Ms Kamalani gives passengers travelling child-free a piece of advice: “If you’re travelling, bring noise-cancelling headphones, or maybe ask the parent if they need help.”

The caption next to the post reads: “just be a kind human and don’t do this,” referencing the start of the video, where a woman appears to shoot daggers at a crying baby on a flight.

The video has attracted more than 2,000 comments, with many parents expressing their gratitude for the post.

“I had a flight attendant tell me, ‘Let her cry, you won’t see these people again anyways’. Helped me so much,” wrote one.

“I have three children and it’s the worst feeling knowing people hate it. We do everything to make sure they don’t cry…” commented another.

Last month, man sparked debate about travelling etiquette after documenting his irritation with a baby who cried continuously on his “29-hour” flight to Berlin.

Henry Beasley, a member of the New Zealand band Balu Brigada, captured his annoyance with the screaming infant in a video posted to the band’s TikTok. He asked viewers to “Rate my 29-hour flight to Berlin”.

As the camera focused on Beasley’s face, an initial clip captured the baby’s screams in the background while thje rest of the video compiled the various moments the child could be heard crying during the flight.