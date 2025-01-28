Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former flight attendant turned TikTok sensation has revealed how to make the most out of travelling at 30,000 feet, whether that’s boosting your chances of an upgrade or bagging the best food and snacks.

Partnering with Expedia, social media star Jeenie Weenie, who has over 11 million followers on both her TikTok and YouTube profiles, has shared her top travel hacks on how to be the best passenger possible when on a flight – something that may, in turn, deliver rewards.

Expedia has recently launched its Air Hacks for 2025, which details the cheapest day to fly and the best time to book your tickets. Once you have your seat secured for less, tips from Jeenie can further elevate your overall journey.

Speaking with The Independent, Jeenie Weenie, who shares hilarious videos of her life as a flight attendant, revealed that being kind and courteous to both your fellow passengers and cabin crew will give you the best possible flight experience.

Going the extra mile to show your appreciation for flight attendants could potentially see you bag special treats in return.

While it may not be the case for every flight attendant, Jeenie said she has seen it work a couple of times, even on herself.

“Passengers have brought gifts for us, they bring us candy, and they don't really want anything in return. They're just like, ‘Thank you so much for your service and being so friendly’”.

“They get special treatment. I have given a lot of first-class amenities. I wasn't authorised to give an upgrade, so I couldn't do that. But, a lot of first-class snacks and a lot of first-class food to these passengers. They get really nice treats.”

However, Jeenie warned that being nice should not stop at the cabin crew, as air etiquette can go a long way with your fellow passengers to make the flight equally as comfortable for them as it is for you.

open image in gallery Jeenie used to be a flight attendant, and in her time has seen various passengers with bad etiquette on flights ( Expedia )

Jeenie said that one big issue between passengers is usually the etiquette surrounding reclining your seat.

“Everyone always fights about reclining their seats, and if it's a domestic flight, we usually say, just ‘What's the point of reclining your seat for that 45 minutes to inconvenience the passenger behind you?’ That half an inch is not going to do much for you’.

“International flights, usually everyone reclines their seat, and it's fine, but just make sure that you poke your head back, give a little gesture to the person behind you, because they might have a drink, they might have a laptop.

“If you just swing back, and a lot of people do that… it's just not nice.

“If there's someone who's extra tall and you know they're already so squished back there. I think it's kind of nice maybe give them the extra space.”

While reclining your chair may be a contentious issue, one piece of bad plane etiquette that Jeenie says is unquestionably wrong is passengers whipping out their feet for some toenail maintenance on flights.

“The worst one for me is anything to do with nails, clipping their nails including toenails, and using nail polish.

“[Nail polish] stinks up the entire plane... because it's very harsh, right?” she said. “I think people just forget. It's a little too comfortable”.

Anything that inconveniences other passengers is looked down upon when flying, especially when someone delays a journey by something that was totally preventable.

One of the worst experiences Jeenie had with a passenger was when a man delayed a flight just because he had an important call to make, and proceeded to argue with the cabin crew because of it.

“So 400 passengers had to wait for this one passenger to get off their phone, and I was just standing there, trying to be as sweet as possible, saying ‘Sir, please... We don't want to offload anybody’.

“At a certain point, you're like, sir, you really have to turn off your phone.

“It would be really nice if passengers would listen to their cabin crew.”

Jeenie revealed some of her upgrading tips for the best chance of snapping a nicer seat for a lower cost.

Aside from being polite to the flight crew, Jeenie said that when she travels solo she lets the gate agent know that she is alone and if a family needs to sit together she does not mind “moving my seat up towards the front of the plane” or “in an exit row”.

She added: “I’ve been moved up a few times offering this. Mind you, I don’t mention an upgrade. Just ‘moving up towards the front of the plane’.”

Bidding on upgrades, keeping an eye on your email inbox from airlines offering last-minute cheap upgrades on the day of departure and leveraging what perks a travel credit card may offer will also improve your chances of bagging a premium seat for less.

For those who don’t want to spend extra money, there are certain places in the economy cabin that make you feel like you are flying to your destination with extra perks.

“Book seats in the first row of economy or in the emergency exit row for more legroom,” Jeenie said.

“If you do book an exit row seat, know that you will be responsible for helping during an emergency.

“You can also book in the very back if not in a rush to leave the plane, as there is a higher chance you will get a full row to yourself.

“If you are a couple, you can also take the aisle and window and hope no one takes the middle!”

