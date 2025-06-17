Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The conflict unfolding between Israel and Iran is having widespread effects on travellers between Europe, the Middle East and further afield. Many airlines are diverting flights, adding to journey times – and as a result some travellers are having connections impacted. Either they are missing the departure of the onward flight, or the airline is preemptively extending connection times.

In addition, some holiday flights in the eastern Mediterranean may be delayed as the pressure on air-traffic control builds up.

What are the possible effects? What are your rights? And how long will this go on?

These are the key questions and answers.

What is happening in the skies over the Middle East?

The conflict between Israel and Iran is deepening, and the skies over much of the Middle East – including Iran, Iraq and Syria – remain closed.

International aviation has been disrupted since the early hours of Friday 13 June, when Israel launched its first strike against Iran. Numerous flights to and from the UK turned around or diverted that night.

Since then most flights linking the UK and US with the Gulf and South Asia have used a southerly route over Saudi Arabia and Egypt to avoid the region.

What’s wrong with that?

Flying a sub-optimal route extends the journey time. For example, from Glasgow to Dubai, the most direct flightpath includes Ukraine, Iraq and Iran. Since the Russian invasion of its southern neighbour, Ukraine has been off-limits.

Now, the daily Emirates SuperJumbo flight from Glasgow to Dubai must give conflict zones an even wider berth. Every day so far this week flight EK28 has arrived in the Gulf an hour late.

That might not sound too bad – until you consider that most passengers are transferring, and that many of those connections are tight. For example, the morning Emirates flight from Manchester to Dubai has a connection to Singapore that leaves exactly one hour after the arrival from the UK. Even a small amount of disruption may jeopardise connections like that.

Many other links not touching the UK are disrupted. For example, a Moscow-Dubai flight that would normally take five hours is currently taking seven as the aircraft flies east to avoid the closed airspace.

Are airlines outside the Gulf affected?

Yes. For example, between the UK and India. Air India’s AI161 from Delhi to London Heathrow has been at least 45 minutes late each day since 13 June. This will jeopardise onward connections to UK regional and Irish airports. In addition, it is likely to delay the return flight to the Indian capital.

Tony Wheeler, co-founder of Lonely Planet, says his forthcoming flight on the London-Delhi route is going ahead – but that the onward transfer to Kathmandu has been altered. He will now be waiting three hours in transit, rather than one.

open image in gallery Direct path: The straight line between London Heathrow (LHR) and Delhi (DEL) ( GC Mapper )

Is there any effect on holiday flights to the Mediterranean?

Yes. Dozens of flights that would previously not have gone anywhere near the Mediterranean are now competing for airspace with holiday flights to and from Greece and Turkey. Links between the UK and Italy, Croatia and central Europe may also be delayed – especially as there are chronic air-traffic control shortages at several area control centres in Europe.

What are my rights if my flight is delayed or I miss my connection?

Under air passengers’ rights rules, anyone who is flying from a UK/EU airport or on a British/European airline is entitled to a duty of care – meals and, if necessary, accommodation – if they are significantly delayed. They must also be flown to their final destination as soon as possible.

The same entitlement does not apply from outside the UK/EU on a non-British or European carrier, but reputable airlines will do their best to care for disrupted passengers.