New research from UK consumer researchers Which? has revealed an easy way to get more legroom on many of the UK’s major airlines.

Which? explains that by booking a seat on the right-hand side of the plane, you could end up with an extra half-inch to an inch of legroom compared to those who are sitting on the left.

While only a very small amount, every little helps if you want to feel a bit more comfortable while flying – especially if your knees are squashed up against the seat in front of you or the fold-down table is a little too close.

When analysing seating plans of popular airlines, the researchers found that some planes had removed the front storage lockers to squeeze in another row of passengers.

This means that seats towards the front of the plane are not the same size, with those on the right (usually D, E and F) often giving passengers and extra half-inch of legroom each.

Most of these seats are standard ticket options, so you may be assigned them for free, and if not they will usually be in the cheapest category to purchase.

A number of airlines will follow this pattern of asymmetrical aircraft. To see if your flight does, find the model number of your plane, look up your destination and journey date, and then use a seat plan expert like AeroLOPA to have a look at the seating plan.

For people travelling with Ryanair, it’s worthing noting that almost all of the airline’s planes are Boeing 737s. Their seating plans show that seats D, E and F in rows 3-15 offer the most room with a half inch more than other standard seats.

Which? also offers up another hack with the airline: if you check in later than most passengers you could get out of being assigned the dreaded middle seat.

Those who have not paid to choose their seat have up to 24 hours before the flight departs to check-in.

The researchers theorise that the least desirable middle seats are allocated first, as it prompts customers to then pay to upgrade to another seat to get out of being stuck in the middle of two strangers.

So, Which? claims that the longer you wait, the more likely it is that the aisle and window seats will be available.

If flying with easyJet on an Airbus A321neo, choose the right-hand seats (D, E and F) on rows 3-13 for an extra inch of space to stretch out.

For Norweigan airline flights that are using Boeing 737s, passengers in seats D, E and F between rows 3-14 may find find they have 0.6 inches of extra space for their legs.

However, researchers warn that there is one Boeing 737 configuration where the left-hand seats are bigger, so checking individual seat plans can be beneficial.

On British Airways long haul flights that use Boeing 777s, most of the aircraft taper off at the back meaning rows of two are more likely, which is great for a pair travelling together.

On BA’s main short-haul plane, the Airbus A320, the tail tapering means that there is an inch taken off legroom at the back. Which? recommends avoiding row 30 as there is only 28 inches of space for your legs.

When seeking better legroom on Wizz Air, the sitting on the right trick does not work, but a similar tactic to Ryanair of checking in later could potentially land you with a more desirable aisle or window seat. But be warned: Wizz Air’s check-in closes an hour earlier than Ryanair.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel said: "When it comes to flying, it’s hard to get anything for free these days - and airlines have monetised every inch of extra legroom... When we checked, Ryanair can charge as much as £33 for an exit row seat.

"Timing can also play a role in getting a great seat. If you’re willing to wait until the last minute to check in, you may have better chances of getting an aisle or window seat with carriers like Wizz Air and Ryanair, as middle seats are often allocated first.

“Even if you’ve pre-booked a seat, most airlines allow you to change your mind up to two hours before departure, so it’s worth checking back near the time of your flight to see if any better options have opened up - websites like Expertflyer.com can alert you for free."

