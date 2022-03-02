Flights forced to take crazy routes due to airspace bans
The current airspace bans due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are resulting in some unusual flight paths
Since several countries and regions - including the UK, EU and Canada - banned all Russian aircraft from their airspace, international aviation routes have been drastically changed.
Russia has in turn banned all 27 EU countries’ planes from its airspace, along with the UK and several other nations, meaning circuitous routes from Europe to some Asian destinations.
Fans of flight tracking website Flightradar24 have been watching the convoluted flight paths of commercial jets in recent days, as pilots attempt to skirt around off-limits portions of sky.
On Sunday, Russian Aeroflot flight SU2091 flew an elaborate curve around Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania while travelling from Belgrade to Moscow, adding three hours and 40 minutes to its journey time.
Three subsequent Belgrade to Moscow flights have been cancelled between Monday and today.
Meanwhile, the airline’s Moscow to New York flight, also on Sunday night, was forced to operate a nearly nine-hour “flight to nowhere” after it crossed the Atlantic only to be banned from Canadian airspace at 9am ET.
Aeroflot SU124 flew more than a third of the journey before turning back for Moscow, four hours in.
When the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to turn back, with a total flight time of eight hours 43 minutes.
Meanwhile, Aeroflot’s SU157 flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, to Moscow was forced to make an exaggerated upward curve on Sunday night, skirting the east coast of the US and flying south over the east of Finland in order to reach home base.
Russian charter airline Pegas Fly made an awkward arch over Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to fly the usually straightforward hop between Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, and Belarusian capital Minsk.
The journey, which usually takes 50 minutes, took nearly two and a half hours to complete.
Franak Viacorka, a political advisor in Belarus, tweeted: “New reality.”
The US last night joined the UK, EU and Canada in closing off its airspace to Russian aircraft.
“We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy,” said President Biden during his State of the Union address.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies