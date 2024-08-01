Support truly

Airlines are dropping prices for last-minute holidays in September and October, with flights to Spain, Italy and France on offer for as little as £15 one-way.

Both Ryanair and easyJet are running end of summer sales with affordable flights to European destiantions. A one-way flight from London Gatwick to Split on 23 September is availale at EasyJet for £14.99, while Ryanair is offering a single ticket from Birmingham to Barcelona on 16 September for the same price.

Other Easyjet deals include £14.99 flights to Mykonos, Alicante and Basel, departing on various dates in September.

If you can’t wait until September, easyJet also has a £19.49 deal from London Luton to Marrakech on 30 August, which would be the perfect opportunity for a long weekend away before the children return to school after the summer holidays.

Meanwhile Ryanair is offering flights to Cork and Alicante from £14.99 for travel between 1 September and 31 October, but these need to be booked online before 11pm tonight (1 August).

Low-cost airline Vueling has just released bargain flights taking off from now until 30 October, departing from six UK airports to destinations for late summer sun including Malaga, Seville, Valencia and Florence.

Passengers can travel from London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff or Manchester to holiday hotspots in Europe for between £23 and £50.

The cheapest deal is a £23 one-way flight from London Gatwick to Rome, departing on 15 October, and a one-way Vueling flight from London Gatwick to Barcelona departing on 28 August is available for £26.12.

Olympics fans may be interested to hear that a one-way flight from London Gatwick to Paris Orly on 6 August is currently on sale on the Vueling website at £45. While the bargains are limited to specific dates, there are both midweek and weekend options in September to the end of October.

