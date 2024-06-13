Tenerife flight forced to land in Ireland as passenger ‘dragged off plane’

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A holidaymaker was reportedly dragged off a diverted flight after an assault on a plane between Glasgow and Tenerife.

A man was arrested after an alleged assault on the plane which had to divert to Ireland. The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport in County Clare.

Police in Ireland said they were alerted shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a “disturbance” on the Jet2 flight.

Footage on social media shows a man in only his shorts being dragged along the aisle with his legs apparently wrapped in a seatbelt. Garda officers took him into custody.

The passenger who filmed the clip captioned: ‘Tenerife then Ireland it is.’

An Garda Siochana said in a statement: “The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport, where Gardai boarded the plane.

“During the incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted.

“A male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Clare.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The man who has been arrested is understood to be from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Jet2 said a standby aircraft and crew was immediately flown to Shannon Airport to take customers to Tenerife.

A spokesperson told the Sun: ‘We can confirm that flight LS155 from Glasgow to Tenerife has diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon so that police could offload a disruptive passenger.’

The firm apologised to customers for the delay and pledged to fully support the investigation.