Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Japan‘s New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido experienced major disruptions after a pair of scissors went missing from a store near the boarding gates on Saturday.

The security checks were halted for about two hours in the morning, leading to the cancellation of 36 flights and the delay of 201 others, which left thousands of travellers stranded.

Passengers reportedly had to retake security screenings due to the missing pair of scissors.

The airport was particularly busy on the day as people were returning home after the Bon holiday – a traditional Japanese festival celebrated to honour deceased ancestors.

The Hokkaido airport’s management confirmed that all domestic flights were grounded for two hours due to suspended security checks.

A store in the departure lounge misplaced the scissors, leading to the suspension of security checks shortly after 10am, The Japan News reported.

The pair of scissors were found the next day in the same store by a worker, but the airport only announced their recovery on Monday after verifying they were indeed the lost pair.

New Chitose Airport is a major hub, handling over 15 million passengers in 2022.

Many affected travellers expressed their frustration, hoping for better safety practices in the future. One traveller said: “I don’t think we have any choice (but to wait), but I do hope they are a bit more careful about it.”

Another said: “So many things to worry about these days… it never ends. And I don’t feel safe until I get home.”

The ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism has requested an investigation into the incident to prevent future occurrences.

The international airport acknowledged that the problem was due to inadequate storage and management and emphasised the importance of safety protocols.

A spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We recognise that this occurred as a result of insufficient storage and management systems at the store. We are aware that this is also an incident that could be linked to hijacking or terrorism, and will once again work to ensure thorough management awareness.”

Despite the disruption, several social media users praised the airport’s handling of the situation, highlighting the effectiveness of Japan’s aviation safety measures.

On Saturday, around 30 passengers were forced to spend the night at the airport due to the disruption to flights. To accommodate them, the airport reportedly provided sleeping bags and mats on the fourth floor of the terminal, according to the Dimsum Daily.

The Independent has reached out to the New Chitose Airport for comment.