Foreign Office warns Spain tourists to carry these documents

The UK Foreign Office has warned British travellers to carry additional documents when visiting Spain.

As a result of Brexit, British passport holders now need three extra documents when entering the country.

On the “Entry Requirements” section of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel advice portal, it now states that Britons need to show a return or onward ticket for their departure from Spain, proof of enough money for their trip, and proof of accommodation for their stay.

Proof of accommodation includes hotel booking information, proof of address if visiting your own property (e.g. a second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.

The advice adds: “The Spanish government has clarified that the ‘carta de invitation’ is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family.”

Tourists will also need to prove they meet the Covid-19 entry requirements for visiting Spain: showing either proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Covid recovery certificates are also accepted.

British passport holders must also ensure that their passport is stamped if they enter or exit the Schengen area through Spain as a visitor.

Since Brexit, Britons are only able to visit Spain for a maximum of 90 days in every 180-day period.

“Border guards will use passport stamps to check you’re complying with the 90-day visa-free limit for short stays in the Schengen area,” explains the FCDO.

“If relevant entry or exit stamps are not in your passport, border guards will presume that you have overstayed your visa-free limit.”

Earlier this year, there was chaos at Spanish airports as UK holidaymakers clamoured to get their passports stamped before being able to use the e-gates.

UK citizens can now use the “EU” e-gates at airports, and then have their passport stamped by a border officer once they have passed through.