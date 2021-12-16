What are the new France travel restrictions and when do they start?

The sudden prohibition on travel to France by British visitors has thrown many thousands of plans into disarray. These are the key questions and answers.

What has happened?

In response to the surging cases of the omicron variant in the UK, France has imposed tough new rules that take effect from 11pm GMT on Friday 17 December (midnight French time).

They apply regardless of vaccination status.

Only a “compelling reason” is permitted for travel from the UK to France. While French people will be able to travel, all holidays and business trips for British travellers are off until further notice.

What counts as a “compelling reason”?

Exemptions include being a returning resident; a spouse or child of a French citizen; or a student enrolled in France.

The only compassionate exemptions are for the death or terminal prognosis of a close family member (grandparent, parent, child or sibling).

Motives such as repairing property (for people who own property in France but are not residents) are excluded.

A traveller in transit for less than 24 hours is permitted. The rules say “en zone internationale”, which suggests an airside transit area.

But according to the ferry firm DFDS, you can enter the country if you plan to leave it within a day. The company says: “Passengers are able to transit through France to other countries without having to quarantine as long as the transit is less than 24 hours.”

What if I am already in France?

Stay there until you were due to return, and be thankful that your trip is unaffected.

I am travelling out on Friday 17 December. Will I be allowed in?

Yes, if you arrive before midnight French time (11pm GMT) and meet the existing rules – including a test taken within 48 hours of travel.

I have a Christmas/New Year holiday booked. What are my rights?

If you have booked transport separately – whether a flight, ferry, Eurotunnel or Eurostar journey – there is no automatic right to cancel with a full refund.

The standard policy is likely to be: no refund, but the right to rebook for a later date or (in some cases) take a voucher for future travel.

One exception will be if the flight you are booked on is cancelled. Given the collapse in demand that will result from the French decision, it is likely that airlines such as British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair will cancel a large number of flights – especially to airports near ski resorts such as Geneva and Lyon.

If your flight is cancelled, and you have not already asked to postpone the trip or take a voucher, then you are entitled to a full refund within a week.

I have booked a package holiday. Any difference?

Yes. If you have booked a proper package holiday – with transport and accommodation combined in the same transaction – then you are covered by the Package Travel Regulations 2018. So if the trip you booked cannot go ahead then you are entitled to your money back within two weeks.

This will cover trips such as ski holidays and city breaks.

What if I booked accommodation/car rental separately?

There is no automatic legal right to postpone, but a decent company will allow you to do so. A cash refund is unlikely.

I planned to drive through France to Belgium/Germany/Switzerland/Italy. Can I?

According to the ferry firm DFDS, if you intend to be in French territory for 24 hours or less.

Meanwhile the Stena Line ferry from Harwich to Hook of Holland, or DFDS from Newcastle to Amsterdam, provide an alternative.

Can I take a Eurostar train from London to Brussels or Amsterdam, even though it goes through French territory?

I believe you should be able to travel on it but I am waiting for final confirmation.

What if I am just changing planes in Paris CDG and flying somewhere else?

Thousands of people are in that position.

For long-haul destinations, there is no problem. If you are travelling on a UK-Paris-Outside EU ticket then you should be able to change planes in the French capital without an issue, so long as you meet the requirements for your final destination.

Because of Schengen area rules, if you are travelling to other EU countries (with a few exceptions), you are required to pass through passport control. It is believed that so long as your connection to another European Union nation departs within 24 hours, and you are properly qualified to enter that country, you will be allowed.

If I qualify to go to France, what are the rules?

You must present a negative Covid test result (lateral flow/antigen or PCR) taken within 24 hours of travel. Tests provided by the NHS are not acceptable (and in any case, they should never be used for international travel). While the rules seem to allow self-administered, certified tests from private providers to be used, there is ambiguity in the wording.

You must also self-isolate for a minimum of 48 hours, and can leave quarantine only with a negative lateral flow or PCR test.

“Controls will be organised to ensure the proper implementation of these measures,” the French government says.

The authorities in Paris have also called on French travellers who had planned to visit the UK to postpone their trip.

How long will these rules be in place?

No one knows. Anyone with a trip starting in the new year is advised not to take any action yet. Depending on what happens with omicron, the ban could be lifted by January. Meanwhile travel firms are free to impose whatever conditions they wish on trips where the traveller decides to cancel or postpone.

What will this do to tourism in France?

It will be devastating – clearly in the short term, for what should have been a very profitable period for winter sports holidays over Christmas and New Year, but also long term.

By taking such strict measures so close to departure, the French government is acting in a similar way to British ministers. The effect will be to erode confidence in any forward booking to France.

There will also be further damage to Eurostar, Eurotunnel, the ferry operators and the airlines.