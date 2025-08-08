Is it safe to travel to France? Latest advice as wildfires devastate south of country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After firefighters battled to contain France’s largest wildfire in decades, inbound travellers may be concerned about the safety of their summer travel plans.

One person died, with thousands of residents forced to flee their homes in the Aude region during the country’s biggest wildfire since 1949.

French firefighters and local authorities are maintaining a high alert in the south of France, with local authorities urging continued vigilance throughout the weekend as temperatures exceed 30C.

Here’s the latest travel advice for France, plus all the key questions and answers.

Where was the wildfire?

The fire began on Tuesday (5 August) in the village of Ribaute in the Aude region of southern France and spread rapidly.

It blazed for three days through an area one and a half times the size of Paris – across more than 160 square kilometres (62 square miles) – in the French wine region near the Spanish border.

At least 36 homes were destroyed or damaged as the inferno swept through 15 communes in the Corbières massif.

“In the Aude region, the risk of fire spreading remains very real, although less severe than on Tuesday,” Meteo France said, adding that national temperatures could peak at the beginning of the week.

Read more: Mapped: France’s largest wildfire in 75 years could ‘reignite at any time’

What is UK government travel advice?

As of 8 August, the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has not issued any specific travel advice for the wildfires in France.

General wildfire advice from the FCDO warns that wildfires are common in the country during the summer months, particularly along the Mediterranean coast and in Corsica.

It says: “Fires have become more frequent because of drought and high temperatures. French authorities may evacuate areas and close roads for safety reasons.”

Travellers in high-risk areas are advised to seek advice from the French government if a wildfire breaks out.

“If you are caught in, or witness, a wildfire, call the emergency services on 18 (fire) or 112 (emergency services),” adds the FCDO.

Will my flight to France get cancelled?

Perpignan and Carcassonne airports, the closest to the blaze, are operating departures and arrivals as scheduled.

No flights are currently cancelled in the aftermath of the Aude wildfires.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to France, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you wish to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

Some travel insurance policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies to see where you stand.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast