A Friends-themed cruise is setting sail in 2022

A Friends-themed cruise is setting sail next May.

The cruise, onboard the Celebrity Equinox ship, will take 500 “die-hard fans” around some of the most beautiful spots in the Caribbean.

The voyage, sold by American travel company Fana World Travel, will set sail from 15-22 May from Key West, Florida.

The ship will visit Grand Cayman and Cozumel in Mexico, all while providing some classic show-themed entertainment for guests and their friends.

Guests can immerse themselves “in all things Friends, from a dress up as your favourite character event to testing your knowledge in a Trivia game and much, much more”.

On the agenda is “custom entertainment and an abundance of merriment along the way”.

“Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” the website cruisewithfriends.net says.

News of the cruise comes hot on the heels of the Friends reunion, which aired in May.

The Independent’s Adam White called the much-anticipated reunion “pointless and occasionally eerie, but for the most part a total joy”.