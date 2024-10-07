Frontier Airlines flight catches fire on landing at Las Vegas airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A Frontier Airlines flight caught fire during an emergency landing after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and signalled for help.

Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas hit the runway in a cloud of smoke on Saturday (5 October).

Tyler Herrick shared a video of the flaming Airbus A321 on social media, as smoke and fire engulfed the fuselage before the aircraft came to a halt on the tarmac.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), awaiting fire engines extinguished a blaze on the right engine before passengers evacuated using the stairs and were transfered to the terminal by bus.

Departures to the runway at Harry Reid International were temporarily grounded due to the disabled aircraft on the runway.

All 197 passengers and crew onboard deplaned safely with no reported injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Frontier Airlines said in a statement on X/Twitter: “As Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas was in the process of landing at LAS this afternoon at approximately 3.15p PT, the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs.

“No injuries were reported, and passengers have been bussed to the terminal. There were a total of 190 passengers and 7 crew members on board. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.”

