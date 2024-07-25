Galapagos Islands National Park entry fee set to double next week

Support truly

The Galapagos Islands are doubling their entrance fee to enhance the conservation efforts of their unique wildlife and ecosystem.

From 1 August, international tourists will pay $200 (£155) instead of $100 to enter the Galapagos National Park.

The charge to visitors from Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay will also double from $50 to $100 (£78).

As for Ecuadorian nationals, an entry fee of $30 (£23) will now apply – previously residents were charged $6.

It’s the first price increase to access the Galapagos Islands, home of the giant tortoise, since 1998.

Tourism in the Galapagos is tightly controlled, with strict regulations on land and sea enforced by the Galapagos National Park Service.

Concerns over the impact of land-based tourism, waste management systems and the risk of invasive species are some of the reasons the fee has been doubled.

Strict licensing laws also restrict cruise numbers to those with only official tour guides.

In 2017, Unesco warned the Galapagos Islands to adopt a zero-growth strategy and regulate land-based tourism as strictly as ship-based tourism.

Around 170,000 tourists visit the archipelago of just 33,000 residents each year, and the adjusted entry fee cost is expected to double the island’s tourism income to over $40 million a year.

The Ecuador Ministry of Tourism said: “This resolution represents a significant step towards aligning the needs of the local community with crucial environmental preservation efforts.

“These funds will be directly channelled into conservation initiatives, infrastructure upgrades and community programmes aimed at mitigating tourism’s ecological footprint on the islands.”

This year, several destinations have introduced an entry fee to tackle heightened tourism levels.

Foreign travellers visiting the Indonesian island of Bali now face a tourist tax of $10 (£7.70) per person before entering the popular backpacking destination.

The 150,000 rupiah levy, effective from February 2024, was introduced in a bid to preserve the island’s cultural integrity and crack down on a rise in “unruly behaviour” from visitors.

