The Scottish government has confirmed that Galloway is the winning choice for a new national park.

The region was selected from a five-strong shortlist following a month’s-long review of criteria after the Scottish government said they were committed to opening a new park by spring 2026.

The Galloway National Park Association (GNPA) played a pivotal role in securing the recognition for Galloway. They, along with local businesses, councils, and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Unesco Biosphere, championed a compelling bid

An investigation will now begin into the area’s suitability for national park status to see whether it is on the same level as Scotland’s two other national parks: Cairngorms, and Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

If successful, it will be the first area in the UK to be awarded national park status in 15 years.

Galloway, located in the southwestern region of Scotland, is renowned for its landscape, which includes rolling hills, dense forests, rugged coastlines, and tranquil lochs. At night, dark skies provide some of the best stargazing opportunities in Europe.

Experts say the region’s natural beauty makes it the ideal place to get national park status.

Galloway’s diverse landscapes and outstanding biodiversity helped secure its winning bid ( iStock / Getty )

The Scottish government’s rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Galloway’s diverse landscapes and stunning coastline, outstanding biodiversity, and rich cultural heritage make it a natural fit for Scotland’s next national park.

“The proposal is community led, has the backing of many local businesses and makes a strong case on the benefits that national park status will bring for people who live in the area, for the local economy and for the environment.”

The GNPA advocate that granting the area national park status should result in a boom for the local economy. Sustainable tourism is anticipated to flourish, with businesses catering to outdoor enthusiasts, from trekking guides to cozy bed and breakfasts, seeing a significant boost.

NatureScot will be in charge of the more detailed investigation into the area’s suitablity for recognition and are due to consult with local residents and businesses to get their opinion on the economic and conservation benefits for the area. They will also ask for locals’ opinions on where the boundaries of the park should lie, and will present their findings in April 2025.

Following their report, the Scottish Government will take a final decision on national park status and draw up a designation order for further consultation, before approval by the Scottish Parliament.