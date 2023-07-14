Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just when holidaymakers hoping to fly off on holiday from London Gatwick airport were adjusting to the cull of flights by easyJet, a leading union is warning of “severe delays, disruption and cancellations” ahead of two long weekends of strikes at the Sussex hub.

Members of Unite working for four ground-handling firms will walk out over two key weekends at the summer peak for the UK’s second-busiest airport. The union says the staff – who run check in, baggage handling and aircraft dispatch – are paid “a pittance”.

The ground-handling companies involved are ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services Ltd.

The first strike is from Friday 28 July to Tuesday 1 August, with a repeat a week later: Friday 4 August until Tuesday 8 August.

A Gatwick spokesperson said although the airport did not employ the staff directly, it would work with the ground handles to ensure “as many flights as possible operate as scheduled”.

But with memories of the chaos of summer 2022, when ground-handling shortcomings caused massive disruption across the UK’s airports, passengers are understandably concerned.

These are the key questions and answers.

Who exactly is going on strike?

Ground handling staff working for four ground-handling companies at Gatwick airport. They are:

ASC, handling Tui

DHL Services Ltd, handling easyJet

GGS, a wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, handling BA and its sister Spanish airline, Vueling

Menzies Aviation, handling Wizz Air

Why are they going on strike?

The union says most staff are paid under £12 per hour (the current national minimum wage for an adult is £10.42). The staff, says Unite, have “highly demanding and safety critical roles”. It has been talking to the four companies since January “but they all have failed to make offers that meets the workers’ expectations”.

The union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said she is “committed to eradicating the scourge of low pay at the airport”.

Unite’s regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “This dispute is entirely of the companies’ own making. They have had every opportunity to make our members’ a fair pay offer but have chosen not to do so.”

What is the likely impact?

The walk-outs are planned for days when Gatwick is at full stretch. It is the busiest single-runway airport in the world, and any disruption can rapidly escalate.

During the strike period, Gatwick airport is projected to see an average of 441 daily departures, with easyJet being the biggest airline, followed by British Airways, Tui, Vueling and Ryanair.

Aviation depends on groups of experienced professionals working together to coordinate the passenger process, baggage handling and dispatch. If the strikes go ahead, and are well supported, it is difficult to see how the affected airlines could operate their full schedule – even with staff brought in from outside.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “We are aware of the recent ballot result. London Gatwick will support the airlines affected, who hold the contracts with the third-party ground handling and check-in companies, with their contingency plans to ensure that as many flights as possible operate as scheduled.”

Mr Rothwell of Unite said: “Strike action will inevitably cause severe delays, disruption and cancellations across Gatwick’s operations.”

Will all the days be equally affected?

No. The exact timing of each strike varies depending on the individual company’s shift patterns but all strikes will begin in the early hours of the morning on the 28 July and 4 August and end in the early hours of the morning on 1 and 8 August. Therefore the operations on the Tuesdays, 1 and 8 August, are unlikely to be significantly affected – except if disruption continues from the preceding four days of strikes.

Could it be called off?

Yes, there is every chance that it will be; many ground-handling strikes are announced, followed by serious negotiations with the employers, and then called off. However, by calling the strike at the minimum 14 days legally stipulated by employment law, the union has given little time for talks.

What if my flight is delayed or cancelled?

Normal European air passengers’ rights rules apply. The airline must pay for meals (and, if necessary, accommodation) during a delay. If a flight is cancelled it must get you to your destination as close as possible to the original time of the flights – including buying a ticket on a rival airline for you if necessary.

Didn’t we have this problem last year with ground handlers?

There was no significant industrial action, but as the travel industry emerged from the restrictions imposed during the pandemic, ground handling firms faced severe staff shortages – in some cases leading to last-minute flight cancellations.

British Airways, easyJet and Tui cancelled large numbers of departures.

Are there any ground-handling companies not going on strike at Gatwick?

Yes, for example Dnata, which handles Emirates, jetBlue and Turkish Airlines; and Red Handling, which handles Norwegian, Norse Atlantic and TAP Portugal.

Any other trouble on the horizon at Gatwick?

Unite says: “In addition to the four companies where an industrial action mandate has already been secured, Unite is also balloting its members at DHL Gatwick Direct, Red Handling and Wilson James.

“All three ballots will close on Monday 31 July if workers vote for industrial action, the strikes in these companies could begin by the middle of next month.”