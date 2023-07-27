Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The threat of strikes at Gatwick airport over one of the busiest weekends of the year has been lifted after companies made improved pay offers to workers.

Members of the Unite union working for four ground handling companies at the Sussex hub had planned to walk out from Friday, 28 July, to the early hours of Tuesday morning, 2 August.

But each of the companies has made improved pay offers – which have either been accepted or are being voted on.

Ground handlers check in passengers, load and unload bags and dispatch aircraft. A strike would seriously disrupt peak-season operations.

ASC workers, who handled flights for Tui, voted in favour of what Unite calls “a double-digit pay rise”. Staff at Menzies, handling Wizz Air, accepted a 13 per cent increase for ground handling staff and a 17 per cent increase for the lowest paid staff, as well as enhancements to annual leave and sick pay.

The votes in favour of the deals mean that both disputes have now ended, and all strike action related to them cancelled.

Earlier this week, strikes by Gatwick DHL workers, who handle easyJet flights, were called off after the workers voted to accept a 15 per cent pay deal.

The one outstanding issue is GGS, which handles British Airways and Vueling. Members are voting on an improved pay offer, which is thought likely to be accepted. The first strike has been suspended and a second bout of industrial action from 5 to 9 August is thought unlikely to go ahead.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These excellent results were achieved because Menzies and ASC workers at Gatwick are unionised and stood strong.

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin: Defend and improve jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”