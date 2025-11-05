The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Fans of Gavin and Stacey can now stay in this iconic house from the show
Get closer to the beloved BBC TV show at the ‘Lush House’ holiday let
Fans of Gavin and Stacey now have a chance to stay in one of the most recognisable houses on TV, as the home of Stacey’s no-nonsense neighbour opens its doors to guests.
Avid watchers of the hit BBC show will know that Stacey and her mother Gwen, live on Trinity Street in Barry, Wales, with her Uncle Bryn also living over the road.
The show also introduces us to Gwen and Stacey’s neighbour, Doris O’Neill: an elderly woman who is known for her sharp wit, humorous one-liners and lust for Stacey’s beau Gavin.
While fans may be devastated that the beloved TV show released its final episode last Christmas, a new holiday let listing with Sykes Holiday Cottages will allow devotees to revisit the world of Gavin and Stacey up close.
Inside the terraced house, guests will find a modern living room with a TV, electric fire and plenty of space to lounge while rewatching favourite episodes. Meanwhile, a well-equipped kitchen-diner sits in the centre of the home.
Upstairs, the property features two cosy bedrooms, which can sleep up to five guests in total, one with a double bed and another with a three-bed bunk.
Outside, a private garden with decking is complete with a barbecue.
The perks of staying at Doris’s house are that you are not far away from the other filming locations in and around Barry.
In the centre of the town, fans can find Nessa Slots at the Island Leisure Amusement Arcade, plus Marco’s Cafe.
Back on Trinity Street, Gwen and Stacey's red-brick house next door is a private residence – but booking with an official tour will allow you to pose for pictures inside.
Fans of the show can now book the “Lush House” on Sykes Holiday Cottages’ website.
