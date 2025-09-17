The airport where the EU’s new entry-exit system will first land in Germany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only one of Germany’s airports will be initially run the EU’s entry-exit system (EES) from day one, as the authorities seek to limit potential disruption from the digital borders scheme.

The much-delayed EES is due to begin on 12 October 2025, bringing unprecedented red tape for British travellers to Europe.

UK passport holders visiting the EU and wider Schengen area will have fingerprints and facial biometrics registered – a consequence of the “third-country national” status Boris Johnson’s government negotiated after Brexit.

The government in Berlin says officials and the transport industry “have completed planning for the roll-out”. But initially only Dusseldorf airport will deploy the entry-exit system for arrivals and departures.

The interior ministry said in an online statement: “The EES will first go into operation at Dusseldorf airport on 12 October 2025.

“Frankfurt and Munich airports will follow in a next step, after which the EES will gradually be introduced at all of Germany’s other airports as well as its ports at maritime external borders.”

Frankfurt and Munich are the main hubs for the German national airline, Lufthansa.

The statement added that the entry-exit system “replaces the current analogue stamping of travel documents with the digital recording of entry and exit data”.

In fact, during the roll-out passports will continue to be examined and stamped. EES is an extra level of red tape.

Germany shares land frontiers with nine nations. But as all the countries are members of the Schengen area – with no permanent formal frontier controls – the entry-exit system will not apply at road or rail borders.

The ministry said: “The aim is to ramp up operations in a controlled way to ensure that border control processes keep running smoothly at all times.

“Technical challenges in operations will be identified at an early stage so that compensatory measures can be taken if air or ship passengers from third countries experience unreasonable waits.”

If queues build up at a particular frontier post, whether a port or airport, border officials are permitted to allow up to 90 per cent of travellers to swerve the EES component.

The interior ministry promises that by the completion date stipulated by the European Commission, 9 April 2026, “Germany will have the system in full operation at all its external air and sea borders”.

With just weeks to go before the roll-out of EES begins, few details are available from other nations about which crossing points will be running EES from day one.

Luxembourg’s home affairs ministry has confirmed the country’s only Schengen area entry point, Findel airport, will start deploying the entry-exit system on 12 October.

Luxembourg is the location for Schengen, the village adjoining France and Germany that gives its name to the frontier-free zone.

