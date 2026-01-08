Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A £9m revamp of one of the UK’s most historic markets will be completed early this year and could “rival the best in Europe”, says the local council.

The restoration of Newcastle’s Grade I-listed Grainger Market began in September 2024 and is due to be finished in the coming months.

The council has thanked traders and residents for their “patience and support’ as improvements were due to be completed last summer. In an update on 5 January, it said that the work was on track to be completed early this year.

At almost 200 years old, the market is a city institution, where local traders sell everything from fresh fish and baked goods to vintage clothes and hardware.

The restoration project includes repairs to the roof, new toilet facilities, new ceramic tiling and two new pavilions in the heart of the arcade.

When it was first announced, the Council said the site would “rival the best European markets.”

Glazed sliding doors are being installed at entrances to create a warmer and draught-proof interior, while a local artist, Ash Willerton, has created new hand-painted signage for entrances and alleyways based on original designs.

open image in gallery Improvements were due to finish in summer 2025 ( Newcastle City Council )

With hoardings blocking various parts of the market, some traders told BBC News last year that the delays were having a “detrimental” effect on business. Some reported that turnover had dropped significantly as a result of the works.

Many locals have welcomed the preservation of the historic market, although others have complained about the length of the process.

“Hopefully Grainger Market toilets open soon, work completed and opening hours extended,” one person wrote on Facebook. “Traders gotta be losing business at the moment.”

open image in gallery New doors to keep the market draft-proof ( Newcastle City Council )

Designed by the famous northern 19th-century architect John Dobson, the market is divided by a series of alleys home to over 100 small businesses and independent traders, while the western section brings you out to a large open-plan hall.

One significant attraction is the 1895 cherry red signage for the Marks and Spencer “Original Penny Bazaar”.

The council has confirmed that the market’s original features are being preserved and being used again wherever possible during the restoration.

open image in gallery New signage is being created for the market ( Newcastle City Council )

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Karen Kilgour, said that the improvements are being made to benefit the residents of the city.

“Regeneration of Northumberland Street, the Grainger Market and the Tyne Bridge have come on leaps and bounds, while the cranes in the sky show the level of global investment in Newcastle,” she said on 31 December.

“This kind of investment will find its way into the pockets of Newcastle residents with new job opportunities and economic growth that benefit businesses across the city.

