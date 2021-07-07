Minister ‘very relaxed’ if masks remain mandatory on London Tube

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has said he would be “very relaxed” if the London mayor mandated the use of masks on public transport in the capital from 19 July, when the obligation to wear a face covering on public transport is lifted in England.

Speaking to the Transport Select Committee, Mr Shapps said: “We are shifting to this next phase where people use common sense and personal responsibility.”

Asked by Labour’s Ben Bradshaw for his response if Sadiq Khan wanted to implement a condition of carriage requiring face coverings.

“I’m very relaxed about that. The most important thing … is to reassure people that it is safe to travel, which it is.

“As it happens, our transport network is very well ventilated.”

Earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, non-essential Tube use was banned. According to the latest Department for Transport figures, issued as Mr Shapps began speaking, ridership on the London Underground is 45 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re not looking to get into any fight about it . We think, do what is right in given circumstances,” Mr Shapps said.

“Clearly, on a crowded Underground train it may feel right to wear a face covering for the next period.

“On an empty line – choose your time of day or night – it could be seen as pretty pointless, and we want to have common sense in place”

The transport secretary said he had not had any discussions with train operators on the subject of face masks.

But he added: “If organisations require [mask wearing] to be a condition of carriage, then I’m very relaxed about that. It’s up to them to do.

“An operator can set their own conditions of carriage and they do it all the time.”

Mr Shapps also said that no decision has been taken on whether arrivals from “amber list” countries could avoid quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated.

It follows leaks to newspapers saying the current need to self-isolation could be removed from 19 July.

He said: “I can confirm we haven’t had the final meeting, discussions yet.”

The transport secretary declined to say when he might make a statement on the issue, but it is widely expected on Thursday.