Greece earthquakes: Essential precautions to take if you’re affected while on holiday

People are fleeing from the Greek island of Santorini as fears grow about a possible strong earthquake. Hundreds of tremors have been recorded in the vicinity over the past five days. The Ministry of Civil Protection has ordered schools on the island to remain closed. Extra ferries and flights have been laid on to allow more people to evacuate.

For those who remain – as well as the millions of people who visit Greece each year – the authorities provide advice to residents and visitors.

These are the key points, beginning with the steps to take during the earthquake

If you are indoors

Take cover under sturdy furniture (table, desk), kneel and hold its leg with your hands.

If there is no sturdy furniture around, kneel in the middle of the room, lower your height as much as possible and protect your head and nape with your hands. Move away from large glass surfaces (windows, glass dividers), furniture or objects that could injure you.

Do not attempt to go out of the house.

Do not go out on the balcony.

If you are in a tall building, move away from glass and exterior walls.

If you are in a recreation place, store or mall, stay indoors until the earthquake stops. Stay away from the panicked crowd moving disorderly toward the exits because of risk of being trampled.

If you are outdoors

Move away from buildings, electric or telephone cables.

If you are in a moving vehicle

Drive to an open space and stop the car carefully so as not to obstruct traffic.

Avoid tunnels, bridges or pedestrian overpasses.

After the earthquake

Check if you or anyone around you is injured. Go towards an open and safe space.

Follow the instructions of the authorities and do not pay attention to rumours.

Do not drive unless there is an emergency, so as not to block the work of the rescuers.

If you are close to a seaside with low altitude, there is the chance of a tsunami. Not all earthquakes cause a tsunami. However, when you feel an earthquake, stay alert.

Observe if there is a significant rise or fall of the water level. This phenomenon is a physical warning for an oncoming tsunami.

After a strong earthquake leave the seashore and go towards mainland areas of higher altitude. A relatively small-sized tsunami at parts of the coastline could be transformed into an extremely dangerous one in a distance of several kilometres.

Stay away from seaside areas until you are informed by the competent authorities that the danger is over. A tsunami is not a single wave but a series of waves with different time of arrival at the seashore.

Do not approach the shore in order to watch a tsunami coming. When you see the tsunami coming, it will probably be too late to avoid it.