UK’s Green, Amber and Red lists for travel revealed

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has revealed the much anticipated “green list” for when international leisure travel resumes from England on 17 May.

Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are the main ‘summer sun’ destinations that have scored a place on the green list.

Malta, which was widely expected to be on the low-risk list, has been omitted. Along with the vast majority of nations, it is rated amber.

Iceland and the Faroe Islands are on the green list, while Norway and Finland have not been included.

The remaining destinations are long-haul and largely inaccessible: Australia; New Zealand; Singapore; Brunei; the Falkland Islands; Ascension Island; Tristan da Cunha; St Helena, South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands

Under a traffic light system, countries are rated as red, amber or green. depending on the risk they are believed to pose of importing new cases and variants of coronavirus to the UK.

Arrivals from “red list” nations, including India, South Africa and Brazil, continue to be subject to 11 nights of hotel quarantine at the traveller’s expense. Non-UK residents are not allowed. Mr Shapps added Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal to the “red list,” requiring hotel quarantine.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, is host for the Champions’ League final on 29 May between Manchester City and Chelsea.

“Fans should not travel to Turkey,” Mr Shapps said. “We would be open to hosting the match. It is a decision for UEFA to make.”

Most countries are on the “amber list,” from which arrivals must self-isolate at home for 10 days (or fewer, if a test after five days proves negative).

Travellers from green list nations escape self-isolation altogether, though they must pay for pre-departure and post-arrival tests before the journey back to the UK.

Ireland has retained its “supergreen” status, with no significant checks for incoming travellers to the UK thanks to its membership of the Common Travel Area.

The new traffic light system uses data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre that evaluates the risk that arrivals from abroad, including returning holidaymakers, may harm public health in the UK.

The criteria are: coronavirus infection rates, reliability of data, prevalence of “variants of concern,” genomic sequencing capability, vaccine roll-out and passengers connecting through key hubs.

Mr Shapps called the list a “first step” and said it was “necessarily cautious”.

He said: “We must make absolutely sure that the countries we reconnect with are safe. That their infection rates are low and their vaccination rates are high.”

“Nobody wants to go back into lockdown - not ever.”

Reviews of the green list are expected to take place every three weeks.

“The signs overseas are now more promising as a result of their vaccination programmes beginning to crank up,” Mr Shapps said. “We have to turn the key slowly”

The green list is not reciprocal: many of the locations are closed to British travellers, and others will accept only tourists who have been fully vaccinated.

The Independent understands that the new governments in Wales and Scotland, as well as ministers in Northern Ireland, are expected to fall in line with the scheme for England.