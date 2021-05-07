Where on the green list can you actually go on holiday?

The “green list” is finally out, detailing which countries will carry the lightest restrictions for travellers from 17 May.

From this date in England, foreign holidays will become legal again, with destinations assigned a colour of red, amber or green, each carrying varying degrees of restrictions.

“Green list” countries have the lightest rules on arrival – with no quarantine imposed and travellers merely required to take one pre-departure test and one PCR test within two days of entering the UK – and as such make the most attractive holiday destinations.

However, many of the places on the green list, initially comprised of 12 countries, are still not welcoming British travellers.

New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, for example, may have been given the thumbs up, but are largely closed to international holidaymakers.

These are the green list tourist destinations that The Independent believes will be open to UK tourists – under certain conditions – from 17 May.

Iceland

Iceland has announced it will welcome back visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a bid to boost tourism, the government confirmed that those who’ve had both doses of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency can enter the country without needing to get tested for coronavirus or undergo quarantine.

“The Icelandic government has announced that all those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine,” the government said in a statement on 16 March.

Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira

On 16 April, Portugal lifted its flight ban on the UK, raising hopes for summer holidays there.

Rita Marques, secretary of state for tourism, told the BBC: “I do believe that Portugal will soon allow restriction-free travel, not only for vaccinated people, but those who are immune or who test negative. We hope to welcome British tourists from 17 May.”

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has vaccinated all of its adult population; the British Overseas Territory, just on the tip of Spain, said that as of 12 April, it had administered 64,931 Covid vaccination doses.

The territory, which has a population of around 33,000 people, is a popular tourist destination, with beaches, VAT-free shopping and one of Europe’s most impressive landmarks, The Rock.