Where on the green list can you actually go on holiday?

The “green list” has had its first review, in a reshuffle determining which countries get to keep the lightest restrictions for inbound travellers arriving in the UK, and which must join the much bigger amber list of destinations with more onerous restrictions.

The update was announced by the Department for Transport on 3 June, with changes coming into effect from 4am on Tuesday 8 June.

In a blow for holidaymakers, Portugal, the one holiday mainstay on the green list, was downgraded to amber in the review due to a doubling of Covid infections and fears over “variants of concern”.

Foreign holidays first became legal again in Britain from 17 May, with destinations assigned a colour of red, amber or green, each carrying varying degrees of restrictions.

“Green list” countries have the lightest rules on arrival – with no quarantine imposed and travellers merely required to take one pre-departure test and one PCR test within two days of entering the UK – and as such make the most attractive holiday destinations. And indeed, the government currently advises against leisure travel to anywhere not classified as “green”.

However, many of the places on the green list, initially comprised of 12 countries (and shortly down to 11), are still not welcoming British travellers.

New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, for example, may have been given the thumbs up, but are largely closed to international holidaymakers.

These are the green list tourist destinations that are open to UK tourists – under certain conditions.

Iceland

Iceland has announced it will welcome back visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a bid to boost tourism, the government confirmed that those who’ve had both doses of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency can enter the country without needing to get tested for coronavirus or undergo quarantine.

“The Icelandic government has announced that all those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine,” the government said in a statement on 16 March.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has vaccinated all of its adult population; the British Overseas Territory, just on the tip of Spain, said that as of 12 April, it had administered 64,931 Covid vaccination doses.

The territory, which has a population of around 33,000 people, is a popular tourist destination, with beaches, VAT-free shopping and one of Europe’s most impressive landmarks, The Rock.

British tourists are allowed in with very few strings attached - click here to see our full guide to the rules.