Where on the green list can you actually go on holiday?

Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan have been added to the green list in the latest review of the government’s traffic light system for international travel.

Four destinations were upgraded, while two countries and territories dropped down to amber, including tourist favourites the Balearic Islands plus the British Virgin Islands.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the updated lists in the Department for Transport’s latest reshuffle on 14 July, a day earlier than anticipated.

While Bulgaria and Hong Kong went straight to green, Croatia and Taiwan have been placed on the green watchlist instead – meaning they’re at risk of being downgraded to amber.

There are now 29 destinations in total that have green status, with returning travellers facing the lightest restrictions on entry to the UK – just one pre-departure lateral flow test and one post-arrival PCR test, with no need to quarantine if the results are negative.

Foreign holidays first became legal again in Britain from 17 May, with destinations assigned a colour of red, amber or green, each carrying varying degrees of restrictions.

However, many of the places on the green list are still not welcoming British travellers.

New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, for example, may have been given the thumbs up, but are largely closed to international holidaymakers.

These are the green list tourist destinations that are open to UK tourists – under certain conditions.

Bulgaria

Jet2 has added thousands of additional seats to Croatia and Bulgaria, including new routes to Bourgas in Bulgaria from Glasgow and Leeds Bradford.

As well as golden beaches and mountains ripe for exploration, Sofia and Plovdiv are ideal for those craving a cultural city break. Check out our guide to Plovdiv here.

Croatia

From the magical walled city of Dubrovnik, to the turquoise waters of the Adriatic Sea, Croatia ticks a lot of boxes for a dreamy summer holiday.

Director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Kristjan Staničić described the destination as “the very top of the safest and most desirable tourist destinations in the Mediterranean”.

Minister of tourism and sports Nikolina Brnjac was optimistic about the numbers of tourists returning to the country this season. He said: “So far we are extremely satisfied with the results of the tourist year 2021 and the announcements for the months ahead.

“In the coming weeks, the peak of the season awaits us, and we must all be aware that the precondition for the further continuation of such results is a favourable epidemiological situation in Croatia,” he added.

Find inspiration in our guide to Zadar and guide to Zagreb.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has vaccinated all of its adult population; the British Overseas Territory, just on the tip of Spain, has administered more than 78,000 Covid vaccination doses as at 15 July.

The territory, which has a population of around 33,000 people, is a popular tourist destination, with beaches, VAT-free shopping and one of Europe’s most impressive landmarks, The Rock.

Iceland

The Godafoss waterfall in Iceland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Consider a summer holiday with a difference in the dramatic landscapes of this lush island. From cinematic road trips, to stylish cities, Iceland has so much more to offer than the Northern Lights.

This population of less than 350,000 is reporting less than four new infections on average each day, and has only recorded 30 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Be aware that the country is only permitting visitors who have been double vaccinated, however.

Malta

The Mediterranean country is now accepting all travellers who have been vaccinated with an AstraZeneca jab in the UK, regardless of its manufacture location, after some British holidaymakers were turned away after being told certain AstraZeneca vaccines from batch numbers 4120Z001, 4120Z002 and 412Z003 would not be accepted as proof for entry.

The holiday island recently tightened its entry requirements to require British tourists over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated; and those over the age of five to present a negative PCR test on arrival.

Grant Shapps confirmed on 14 July that the Maltese authorities had amended their travel advice “so anyone who has an Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK (regardless of manufacture location) is able to travel without being turned away - with all vaccines having gone through rigorous safety and quality checks.”