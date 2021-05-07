What time will the UK travel green list be announced today?

Today’s the day: the government is finally set to reveal which countries will be on the “green list” in its travel traffic light system.

From 17 May, when the ban on all recreational foreign travel lifts in England, countries will be split into three categories: green, amber and red.

These will be assigned based on each destination’s rate of coronavirus infections, rate of vaccinations, and the prevalence of any virus variants of concern.

The lowest risk countries will be designated “green” and will have the most relaxed travel restrictions, making them the most attractive candidates for a spring or summer holiday.

But what time will we hear which countries are on the green list?

What time is the announcement?

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has announced a press conference for 5pm this evening. In it, he is expected to reveal the full lists for travel – green, amber and red – and provide more detail about what international travel will look like from 17 May onwards.

How can I watch it?

The press briefing will be broadcast live by the major news channels and online outlets, including the BBC. All Downing Street press conferences are also livestreamed on the official government YouTube channel: 10 Downing Street.

What are the green list restrictions?

Green list countries will have the lightest restrictions, with no requirement for returning travellers to quarantine. However, they will still be obliged to provide a negative Covid test result before departing for the UK (lateral flow and rapid antigen tests are accepted as well as PCR), and must take a PCR test within two days of arriving into the UK.