Hawaiian Airlines offers $19 flights for people to escape Maui wildfires

Hawaiian Airlines is offering $19 flights for people to escape the Maui wildfires, a spokesperson for the airlines has said.

Hurricane-fuelled winds have ignited fires in Hawaii, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 55 people and 1,000 people still missing.

It was announced that Hawaiian Airlines will be offering one-way flights from Maui to Honolulu starting at $19 late Thursday.

Hawaiian Airlines’ official website said while they continue a full flight schedule, their focus is on transporting essential personnel and first responders.

The airlines also advised travellers without existing bookings to refrain from arriving at the busy Kahului Airport.

They emphasised the option to make online bookings and suggested visitors consult their hotels to decide whether staying in place is a suitable choice for now.

On Wednesday, Hawaii introduced nine additional flights between Honolulu and Kahului to facilitate Maui departures and aid emergency response operations.

“The safety of our guests and employees, including teammates who live and work on Maui, is our priority. We are working closely with the state of Hawaii to support the transportation of first responders and supplies and help with the overall emergency response as best as we can,” the spokesperson of Hawaiian Airlines said.

Other airlines are also helping people flee Maui wildfires. Amidst the rush of residents and visitors seeking refuge from the devastating Maui wildfires, certain airlines are responding by increasing flight availability, substituting larger aircraft, and making several other adjustments to assist evacuees.

Southwest expanded its operations on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, supplementing its extensive schedule of over 90 daily flights to and within Hawaii.

This effort is aimed to facilitate the transportation of essential supplies and individuals involved in firefighting efforts or seeking refuge from the fires.

According to the airline’s website, several single-way flights departing Kahului Airport on Maui for Honolulu on Thursday afternoon and most departing on Friday are available starting at $19. Additionally, select flights departing Thursday morning begin at $49.

In an effort to facilitate evacuations from Maui, American Airlines will include an extra flight and upgrade a Los Angeles-bound aircraft from 190 seats to 273 seats, ensuring seamless transportation for customers departing OGG in Maui.

United Airlines said it will not operate inbound flights to Maui on Thursday.

This measure allows for empty planes to be deployed for passenger transport back to the mainland, the statement said.

The airline’s statement said: “Our teams are monitoring the situation closely and adjusting our schedule so we can keep serving our customers under difficult conditions. We’re emphasising safety as always and checking on the welfare of our employees on Maui.”

Alaska Airlines communicated its intention to postpone certain flights while maintaining its regular schedule of eight daily departures from Maui. An additional departure is scheduled for Thursday.

“What we’re seeing in Hawaii is devastating and we’re monitoring the situation closely,” the Alaska Air statement said. “Our main concern is the safety of our employees and guests.”

Delta, meanwhile, has arranged extra sections out of Maui and introduced fare limits, alongside providing travel waivers.